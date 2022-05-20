May 18, 1922
Yeggmen flee with $25,000
In one of the biggest and most daring robberies of its kind ever attempted in Cincinnati, six expert cracksmen, after binding and making prisoners of two watchmen, Sunday night, drilled one vault in the basement and with several charges of nitroglycerin blew open another vault in the offices on the sixth floor of the H and S. Poage Company’s store. at Fourth and Race Street, one of Cincinnati’s largest and most exclusive mercantile establishments. They obtained loot estimated in excess of $25,000, most of which was in banknotes and currency of small denominations. In addition to the loot obtained, which represented part of Saturday’s receipts for the store, the yeggmen in blowing the large the large office safe on the sixth floor, wherein, in addition to the large amount of cash, were also all of the important records and documents of the establishment. These items were damaged along with the safes, office equipment and goods on display on the sixth floor. The estimated damage to the floor was $15,000
May 23, 1946
Berea Taxi Lines Combine Service
Mr. D.W. Rice disposed of the taxi business which he operated for so long in Berea to Mr. D. Frank Carter. Shortly after making the purchase, Mr. Carter made arrangements to transfer the Rice interests to the K-Taxi Service, bringing the total taxis on call to four. The K-Taxi business was started a few months ago when Neal Kavanaugh and his brother Marvin opened the service. Later Neal Kavanaugh disposed of his interests to E.E. Gabbard, who had been actively engaged in the operation of the business. The consolidation brings together the only such local services operated in Berea and was to be operated out of the central location of the E.E. Gabbard Restaurant and would receive calls both day and night for local and distant trips.
May 18, 1972
BCS organizes Beta Club chapter
A chapter of the National Beta Club, a leadership service organization for high school students was established on Wednesday, May 3, 1972, at the Berea Community School. The National Beta Club, with more than 2,650 local chapters and about 102,000 members in high schools of 20 states, is now in its 38th year. Objectives of this non-secret, leadership service organization are to encourage effort, to promote character, to stimulate achievement among its members, and to encourage students to their education after high-school graduation. Carolyn Coffey, teacher of English at Berea Community was appointed as faculty sponsor for the chapter. Permanent officers for next year are Ann Adams, president. Mike Carter, vice-president; Liz Balke, treasurer; and Neena Ambrose, secretary. The local organization is composed of the following students who have fulfilled the requirements necessary for membership in the National Beta Club: Ruth Woodie, Shelia Goodrich, Theresa Anderson, Lisa Pennington, Patty Smith, Linda Kelly, Gary Taylor, Brenda Miller, Deborah Hannon, Stephen Ramsay, Sharon Hatton, Randall Douglas, Doug Levey, Doug Blackburn, Ann Adams, Mike Carter, Liz Balke and Neena Anderson.
May 22, 1997
Craft Fair a success
“The fair went really well this year,” said Ann Reiss, chairperson for the 30th Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen’s Fair. It is probably one of the oldest in the country.” Approximately 6,500 visitors enjoyed the three-day event held at Indian Fort Theater. There were 120 exhibitors, mostly from Kentucky. There were also a few from Tennessee and Ohio. Reiss noted that there were 21 new exhibitors this year. At the fair there was something for everyone, from wooden bowls to jewelry, stained glass, watercolor painting, and weaving. Children also enjoyed making face masks and decorating them. Housed in white tents, the artists’ displays were protected from the usual spring rain. Reiss noted that during the weekend fair, “we experienced three seasons, with frost on the windshields on Friday to 70 – 80-degree temperatures by Sunday. “Most of the artists and craftspeople experienced good sales this year,” remarked Reiss. “Everything went smoothly,” said Reiss. “The craftspeople were easy to work with. The grounds crew and the volunteer workers worked very well, and it was just an exciting weekend for all of us.”
