April 24, 1924
Work to start in May on historic Bosworth Trail
Of all of the state roads which traversed Madison County, the then proposed road known as the Bosworth Trail that would run from Lexington to Pineville by way of Richmond, McKee, and Manchester, when completed would mean more to Richmond as well as the mountain counties economically when completed. In addition, it would be one of the most scenic in the state. As this project opened up (with no railroad facilities), the materials for its construction would have to be acquired locally along the right of way. There was a Corp of state engineers working along the route locating local quarries capable of meeting the rock and gravel requirements. From a financial standpoint, the roadway would bring more business to Madison County as well as all other counties and local communities along its route than all other state roadways combined.
April 22, 1948
Hikers discover broken water main
A broken water main leading from the springs in Cowbell Hollow to Berea College Reservoir was discovered on Saturday afternoon April 18th. At approximately 3 p.m. Sam Scruggs and Robin Butler, Berea College students, discovered the break while hiking in the area. Approximately a mile from the road was a break that was gushing water about 12 feet in the air. It was evident that the break had been there for several hours. Investigation into the break led to the probability the leak was the result of deliberate destruction. A six-foot hickory log, about four to five inches in diameter was lying nearby. One end of the log was sinned and scratched indicating it was used as a lever. On a large rock at the point of the main break was the stone that appeared to be used as the fulcrum for the lever. The main was pried up from the ground until it was severed. Cracked ground on each side of the break over the main, further supported this evidence. Repair of the main would prove to be extremely inconvenient because numerous valves would have to be closed and the entire Cowbell Hollow line would require being drained before the pipe work could begin. Interruptions to the city water supply would not be impacted due to the lake reservoir being full.
April 19, 1973
County teacher roster awaits Federal funding
In a brief meeting, the Madison County Board of Education considered calamity days, coal bids, daylight savings time, teacher hiring, personnel changes and basketball. The Board made the decision to move to a closed meeting because of the personal nature of the business presented. During the regular session, the board did not announce its teaching staff for the 1973 – 1974 school, as was customary at April meetings because ESEA Title I had yet to be funded and this Federal program pays the salaries of several teaching positions. The board, however, did announce the hiring of several part-time bus drivers would fill in for the remainder of this school year. The board also voted to go to Eastern Daylight Savings Time on April 30th. The Board also voted to advertise for coal bids for the next school year to be opened at the May meeting. In other business, because the State Board of Education turned down the five “calamity days” requested by the Madison County Board of Education, the Board made the decision to extend the current school year by five days, making the last day of school May 30th.
