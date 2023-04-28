May 1, 1924
Oil well to be sunk on Moore farm
Oil prospectors had come to Berea and at the time were busy making preparations for putting down one of the largest wells that had been drilled in the area. Tools for the drilling outfit were shipped from Auston, Indiana and as soon as they arrived, the drilling of the well would commence. The well was located on the farm of Mr. C.A. Moore, which was located one mile north of Berea, near Silver Creek. A private drilling company would be utilizing a Star Drilling machine for the project. The location for the drilling was selected by geologist, Ed Barrett, former state geologist in Indiana. Mr. Wilcox, who was in charge of the drilling, had drilled for oil in some of the leading oilfields in the country. He stated it would take about two weeks for machinery to get to Madison County and an additional six to eight days to get then get it up and going. This meant that drilling would start in the latter part of May. No derrick would be constructed for this project due to the equipment being used. Mr. Wilcox was very anxious to get the project underway. He was enthusiastic over the possibility of finding oil in Southern Madison County. The land he and others had leased had been secured in blocks and consisted of several thousands of acres. Silver Creek ran around the least land which extended from Berea to the Curtis property near Round Hill.
April 29, 1948
Kingston graduates don caps and gowns
The Kingston Graded Schools held their eighth-grade graduation exercises on Friday April 23ed in the high school auditorium. Mr. Walter Moores, principal of the school presided over the event. Prior to the main exercises, two plays were presented. One was presented by the eighth grade and the other was presented by the junior class. Moores spoke to the audience of the importance of getting something out of school beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. He said it was important to be able to hold one’s own in society, to be able to work with people. It was important to have correct social aptitudes, to be willing to serve, to spend and to be spent. It was not so important to get money, but more important to serve the Lord. Other things would then be added. Miss Nancy Radford sand the opening song. Immediately following, graduates were awarded their diplomas.
April 26, 1973
Hike-Bike sponsored by MARC Association
The Hike-Bike sponsored by the MARC Association was held on Sunday April 29th. Jan Williams coordinated local efforts for the event. Proceeds from the event would go to help MARC to meet expenses at the locals Schools of Hope, with had been recently financially threatened due to hold-ups in federal funding. The route for the bike hike began at Berea Community School and continued down Walnut Meadow to Glades Road. Riders would then turn onto Glades Road and go across U.S. 25 North where a patrolman would be stationed the entire day to assist cyclist across to Glades road to Kentucky 1016 at Dixie Park. The route would continue past the Berea Cemetery toward Boone Tavern. Participants would be required to check in for certification of their milage before continuing down Chestnut Street past the main part of the college campus to Ellipse Street to end back at the starting point at Berea Community School. The course covered slightly more than four miles. Officials with Coca-Cola provided refreshments along the way to thirsty participants and McDonalds provided hamburgers and ice cream for participants at the finish line. Turpin’s Bicycle World was also on standby to assist with any cycle repairs as needed.
