Reflection for the week of April 27, 2022

April 27, 1922
Last Thursday, April 20th, Sheriff Elmer Deatherage and deputies Franklin Deatherage, Ben Davis, Marshall L.C. Powell and Prohibition Officer Duff destroyed a still in Rockcastle County in the head of Davis Branch near the top of Scaffold Cane Hill. The worm was brought to Berea and deposited in the Berea National Bank.
April 25, 1946
Principals and teachers who would be teaching in the Madison County schools during the 1946-1947 school year were announced last Saturday by County Superintendent J.B. Moores. The list of new teachers included six new ones and two former teachers who had returned to Madison County Schools. New Teachers were Mrs. Ray Hill, Cedar Cliff; Mis Helen Smith, Webb; Mrs. Mary K. Curry, Siloam, and Mrs. Edna Oliver, Red House. Mrs. James Alexander and Mrs. Louise Williams were employed but had not been assigned at press time. Former teachers returning to the school system were Mrs. Ruth Spurlin and Mrs. Marie Pigg at Central High School. Mrs. Anna Lee Parks would resume her duties as Home Economics teacher at Kingston High School after a year’s leave of absence. Mrs. Lola Click, principal at Bobtown School was granted additional years leave of absence. Teachers had been assigned to the following schools: Union City – Anna Sharp, principal, Louisa Rupard and Cora Dunbar. Bend – Alma Dezarn; Waco: R.L. Grider, principal and agriculture teacher, Gladys Norris, Ethel Taylor, Evelyn Long, home economics teacher, Maudie Yater, Kathleen Sharp, and Ethel Pearson.
April 27, 1972
Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, after a national search for a new executive director, had finally narrowed its list of candidates to six. These six would be interviewed by the board of directors in May. In what had been considered the longest search for a top executive of any community action agency, KRFDC was sending out applications at the rate of 40 per day. Applications had been received from as far away as Oregon, Florida and Minnesota. The personnel committee of the board had sifted out the six most promising candidates out of more than 250 applications. “We are pleasantly surprised at the response,” Judge Billy L. Brandenburg of Estill County said. Judge Brandenburg was the chairman of the board for KRFDC. “One of the main reasons for the response we are getting to our search,” he continued, “is the vastly improved state of the agency under the leadership of Dr. Gary English.” Dr. English resided in Berea and had been on a leave of absence from Berea College Faculty. “A year ago,” Judge Brandenburg said, “there was some real question as to the agency would continue. Now, not only is refunding virtually assured, but the agency has applications to other federal agencies in excess of $150,000 for transportation and grocery cooperative stores. If we can get a good man to carry on the work of Dr. English, the KRFDC will have its best year yet next year.”
May 1, 1997
An ongoing battle between Rumpke and nonpaying customers found on a delinquency list at City Hall was not over. At least not according to Rumpke. According to the 1996 Solid Waste Annual Report completed by Madison County Solid Waste Coordinator Smathers, only 84% of households in Berea were paying for garbage service from Rumpke. With the less-than-perfect customer base also comes fewer recyclables according to the report. Only 633 Berea Household were participating in curbside recycling with Rumpke. That was only 15% of the approximate households in the city according to Smathers. Countywide recycling decreased from 2,973.06 in 1996 to 2,718.78. Smathers found that population figures related to paying customers was inaccurate. “When we subtract the students on both EKU and Berea campuses, we have more households getting garbage service than live here when we use current population estimated numbers. Populations and which ones to use are a question I can’t get answered definitively by the state; They leave it up to me,” said Smathers. She said it was time for the solid waste citizen’s advisory commission to be reappointed. Also, public notice would be placed in the media for the fall for the committee’s next five-year plan. “Much of the plan is a compilation of information from the past five years, but the final part involves planning that will build on what has happened in those years,” Smathers said.
