August 10, 1922
The State Highway Engineer J.S. Boggs was in Richmond to meet with representatives of Madison and Jackson counties for the purpose of deciding upon definite plans concerning upon definite plans concerning the Richmond McKee Road project. The State Highway Commission had already agreed to make state and federal appropriations toward the construction of this road in 1923. The main question before citizens at the time was deciding upon a definite route for the road and what proportion of the cost Madison count would be willing to assume. A letter had been received from the Jackson County agricultural agent calling upon Berea citizens to be present in large numbers at the meeting in order to voice their interests in the road project and to assure the State Highway Engineer and Jackson County that Berea would be ready to share in the responsibility of this road project.
August 14, 1947
A Renfro Valley cast of entertainers played to an audience of approximately 400 people at Berea High School on August 8th. Emcee Smokey Ward introduced such well-known Renfro folk as his wife, Little Ella and their son Glen Pennington and the Jones sisters. Sponsored by the Lion’s club, the proceeds from the show were used to purchase an eye screening machine. The machine would be donated to the school and the Lions brought in a operator for it. Those who needed glasses but were financially unable to purchase them, could receive financial support from the club. Arrangements had been made with Dr. L.M. Leonard of the Bluegrass Optical Company in Lexington for final examinations and glasses for school aged children.
August 10, 1979
The Berea Board of Education learned about over $100,000 worth of government grants to the school system at a specially called meeting held Wednesday night. Superintendent William Bennett took the board of a “tour” of the seven federal and justice department programs operating at the school. The total cost of these programs was $100,302 with only $2,505 falling to the responsibility of the school board. Already approved, the Justice Department-sponsored alternate learning program had been funded for $30,232. The funding provided for a director and other fringe benefits. Title 4B, a funding source for media centers, was expected to add $2,530 to the school system. A portion of the monies was used to pay for additional television equipment. Title 4C, a $4,000 grant would go to EKEDC, a school consortium for computer use. EKEDC handled pupil accounting, high school schedules, payroll, and financial accounting. Title 5B would pay for 100% of all travel expenses for the school’s gifted and talented program. The school system was in the process of completing applications for Title 6 and Title I funds. Title 6 funds would help support handicap education. Title I funds were being delayed by the lack of an advisory board for the Title I program. This remedial reading program required an eight-member board of parents to advise the program. This would pay the salary for one elementary teacher and 1 ½ teacher assistant position.
August 6, 1992
The Madison County Habitat for Humanity affiliate recently dedicated the newly completed renovation of the Fred and Joyce Griggs’ house located at 212 Logston Lane in Berea.
Habitat traditionally holds a celebration at the conclusion of each project. The owners are usually presented with a Bible and hammer to represent the love and labor that played such an important part in Habitat’s effort to provide “decent housing for God’s people in need,” according to Habitat’s slogan. Hundreds of people had contributed money and time to make projects such as this possible.
