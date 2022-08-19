August 17, 1922
The largest crowd that had ever attended a session of the Madison County Fiscal Court to date was present Monday morning when the court voted to accept state assistance to build the highway to McKee. At the same time the court voted to recommend a road tax or bond issue for improvement of the other main highways in the county and for a citizen’s committee to cooperate with the court in handling the road problems in the county. This action was taken only after extended debate in the county court room on Monday morning when the road question for Madison County was being thrashed out along every angle. The Citizens’ Committee, named by the court, met at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and voted for a 20-cent road tax for a period of five years to be used for meeting state aid on every inter-county project that should be approved. A committee, composed of Messrs, Harvey, Chenault, County Judge J.D. Goodloe, and County Road Engineer J.G. Baxter were named to draw up and formulate submission of the road tax question to be presented to voters in November. The members of the special Citizens’ Committee, as named by the Fiscal Court to cooperate with them were, Messrs, M.C. Kellogg, R.E. Turley, John Gay, Harvey Chenault, R. M. Rowland, Arch Hamilton, Walter F. Park and Rice Woods. The motion for acceptance of the McKee Road offer made by the state department was made by Magistrate Dave Smith of Berea. The motion carried, but a lively argument ensued before it was put over, the main contention being that Madison County was currently short of funds and the available money from regular taxation should be used for repairing roads that have long been built and were in a state of disrepair. After the vote of the Citizens’ Committee for the 20-cent road tax, the general feeling toward the McKee proposition was much better and the people were ready to endorse the project. At the time, it was estimated that $300,000 would be a sufficient sum to take care of Madison County’s part of all state-aid projects and that the 20-cent road tax for five years would amply meet the needs.
August 17, 1947
The Porter-Moore Drug Company located on Main Street removed the counter over which fountain services had been available for 17 years. This was replaced with a new streamlined Bastian-Blessing model. The front counter and the top of the back bar were constructed of baked enamel in the college colors of navy blue and white and the bottom of the back bar was stainless steel. The counter returned to the wall on the end next to the street and had room for eleven stools. The back part of the display window on the same side would be removed. No new fountain attractions would be added, but the same service would remain available in a larger capacity. According to Mr. G.E. Porter, the drug store was established in Berea 42 years prior and had been located at the current location for the previous 25 years.
August 23, 1979
Army officials began investigation into a strange chemical cloud that covered parts of I-75 and forced the evacuation of Peytontown Friday morning. Eyewitnesses reported that the cloud may have come from the nearby Bluegrass Ordinance. According to Assistant Fire Marshall, Gilbert Ellis, “We know (the depot) was burning material at about that time. It’s part of a disposal process of obsolete materials.” Depot commander Colonel John Munnelley initially denied that the could have come from the depot. However, a few hours later it was discovered that some smoke screen bombs had been destroyed on grounds at approximately 9:15 a.m. Thursday night. He said that the burning apparently ended about 2 hours later. Munnelley said that approximately three times the normal amount of the smoke screen canisters were burned on the depot on Thursday evening as a part of the army’s munitions disposal systems. However, he wouldn’t say that the burning caused the chemical cloud that passed over I-75. “We have suspicions (about the cause of the glass cloud) but nobody has pinned it down yet,” Munnelley said. “There is enough unknown, not to hang the suspects.” Samples of plants and scrapings from houses and autos were taken and sent to Frankfort for analysis. On Tuesday morning, a team of investigators arrived from the Department of the army to begin their own investigation. The investigation followed a letter sent by Senator Wendell Ford, who called for an Army investigation into the source of the gases. Spokesmen from the offices of Senator Walter “Dee” Huddleston and Governor Julian Carroll, said that the cannister burnings were “excessive and unauthorized.” The smoke canisters contained grained aluminum, zinc oxide and hexachloroethane. Health Department officials had said that the smoke could be irritating to lung tissues. As the cloud slowly crossed the Madison County landscape, the weather conditions held the cloud close to the ground, not allowing it to dissipate into the air. It covered a section of I-75 around midnight and lasted into the early morning. State and local police blocked the roadway and detoured drivers off of the interstate. Visibility was low and those exposed to the gas complained of breathing difficulties. Three state policemen and about three others were hospitalized from the effects of the gas. Approximately forty others were treated and released from area hospitals as the cloud loomed over the Peytontown area into the morning.
Berea Hospital Administrator, David Burgio attributed the smooth handling of the emergency cases to the establishment of a disaster plan that had been developed three years prior. “It was all over by 4 p.m. said Berea Police Chief Billie Moseley. “I guess by then the sun had burned off the cloud like it burns off a fog.” Berea suffered the loss of a cruiser and approximately $4,500 worth of equipment before the incident was over. Officer Ken Abbott, who was assigned to assist in clearing the interstate, parked his cruiser according to protocol across both lanes of I-74 with enough room for a vehicle to pass by on either side. His emergency lights were activated as he directed vehicles off of the road to U.S. 25 with a flashlight. According to the accident report, “At approximately 1:15 a.m., I (Abbott) had just directed a car off of the exit ramp. The next vehicle coming towards me was a tractor and trailer. As the truck got closer to me, I was using my flashlight to direct him off of the interstate. As he got closer, I could see that he wasn’t slowing down any and I continued using my flashlight to try to gain his attention and direct him off of the exit ramp. As he got closer, I could tell he wasn’t going to stop or go off the exit ram nor to attempt to go around the cruiser. At this point, I ran into the median and the truck struck the cruiser.”
The cruiser burst into flames and was knocked onto the exit ramp. The tractor – trailer, locked his brakes and sild into the median and jackknifed. The driver was arrested for failure to yield right of way to a an emergency vehicle and reckless driving.
