August 7, 1924
Big Hill Road to be built
Farmers along Big Hill Road were encouraged by the potential outlook for building the road leading from Silver Creek Church to Big Hill. The community had the promise of Judge Goodloe and the Fiscal Court to help construct the road. If the community was ready and willing to put down the base rock and provide the labor and the means, the county would finish the road with screenings and stand the entire cost of that portion of the construction. Judge Goodloe and J. C. Bowman attended the last meeting of the Fiscal Court and brought back this encouraging report to the Silver Creek Community. It was believed that the community and residents would grasp the chance without delay because it would mean a great deal to everyone living along the route. It would mean a better community and higher priced land. It would mean a great deal of the traffic and trade from Jackson and surrounding counties. The road would come down the Bosworth trail and be directed into the Big Hill Road to Berea. One mile of the road from Berea to Narrow Gap was already in good condition. It was built through efforts of the Berea Kiwanis Club. A two mile stretch from Narrow Gap to Silver Creek was under private contract and was undergoing construction. The court would allow the community to build the County’s share. By that, the Court would allow contracts out to individuals along the road and thus give the community a chance to build the road to completion and receive pay for the county’s share. The county was to furnish the crusher for this work. The stone would be dug from nearby hills that were filled with valuable limestone. The power for the crusher would be furnished by the sawmill engine. When completed the six mile stretch of road would connect Berea with communities which had been previously inaccessible during bad weather.
August 5, 1948
Businessmen and Farmers have picnic
Approximately 165 businessmen and farmers attended the annual picnic of the group at the Berea Memorial Park on Friday July 30th. The meeting had been held annually since fourteen farmers and businessmen got together at Boone Tavern 30 years prior. Members of the Lion’s and Kiwanis Clubs along with other businessmen paid for their plate along with a farmer’s plate. The next year would be the farmers paying for the businessmen. Don Rominger acted as toastmaster for the occasion. The invocation was given by Reverend A. W. Sweazy of the Berea Methodist Church. Lee Crippen offered the welcome, the response to which was given by Bob Spence, Sr., who spoke on behalf of the farmer. Singing was led by George Dick. Frank Cavalier of the Colonial Coffee Shop served a menu of a half of a fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, slaw, coffee and tea.
August 2, 1973
County school board seeking joint survey
The Madison County Board of Education had asked the Berea Board of Education to join in a facilities survey that would encompass both districts. Superintendent Russell Roberts said such a survey could be of help in choosing locations for additional facilities in the southern end of the county. It was believed that the survey could also be of assistance if there ever came a time that the two districts would ever consider merging. The joint facility survey would be conducted by the state Department of Education and would strictly be an advisory document. Its findings and recommendations would not in any way be binding to the Berea Board of Education.
August 6, 1998
Local landmark soon to become City’s property
The Berea City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, August 4th to purchase the building on Chestnut Street that at that time housed the Berea Post Office. The purchase price was $135,000. The resolution passed by the council, allowed Mayor Clifford Kerby to enter into a contract with USPS to purchase the building for the agreed upon price, although the actual sale would not take place until September or October of 1999. Kerby said certain covenants were attached to the purchase, such as keeping the mural intact. City Administrator Randy Stone said that the council had not yet made any decision on how the building would be used.
