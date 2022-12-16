December 7, 1922
Editor of Citizen injured
On Monday, December 5th, James M. Reinhardt, the Managing Editor of The Citizen, was injured in an automobile accident at Richmond. He, with several others were riding in E.B. Scrivener’s car when the machine skidded and ran into a telephone pole. One other passenger, Caleb French, was slightly injured. All the remaining occupants escaped without injury. Mr. Scrivener was driving the machine at the time the accident occurred. Mr. Reinhardt was severely cut on the face by glass from the windshield and suffered a loss of blood. He was treated in Richmond before being rushed to Berea, where his injuries were given proper surgical attention by Dr. R. H. Cowley and Dr. B.F. Robinson. It was anticipated that Mr. Reinhardt would return to work in a few days.
December 11, 1947
Art teacher receives award
Miss Christine Miller was awarded one fourth of a $500 Gump prize given by Mr. Gump of San Francisco for the best design for mass productions in the twelfth National Ceramic Exhibition of Syracuse, New York. The prize of $125, was given for her entry of two stoneware vases. After the closing date of the exhibition in the Syracuse Museum the vases made a circuit tour of the country including stops in the cities of Cleveland, Toledo, Chicago, Kansas City (MO), Minneapolis, Springfield, Baltimore and Detroit. The Syracuse Exhibition was alone as a national show. Ceramic sculpture and potter were submitted from all over the United States. Out of 1400 submitted entries 490 were accepted.
December 13, 1979
Car runs on 200 proof
Mike Brown of Cherry Road in Berea had designed a dual-fuel system that would allow cars to run on alcohol as well as gasoline. With 120 octane alcohol running around $2 a gallon, the advantage to the system was hidden but was still an advantage. There was no shortage of alcohol, and one could make it themselves, although not legally. For some time, according to Brown farmers had been using stills to manufacture alcohol to run their farm machinery. The government continued keeping tabs on the operations and required the addition of denaturant which made the alcohol unsafe to drink. Since there were no alcohol stations, there was a limit on how far an alcohol vehicle could travel from its source of fuel. What made Brown’s hybrid vehicle more attractive? It gave people the economy of using alcohol for local driving and let the same care use gasoline for longer trips.
Brown, with assistance from his father-in-law Jack Fredericks of Harrison, Arkansas, had formed a company called Alcohol Fuel Injection of Ohio. They planned to have the dual fuel system available to the public for the price of approximately $4.95. The two men took Browns plan as an automotive engineer in Detroit to have the prototype built, and have it installed in a 1975 Chevrolet Suburban. The prototype, which cost around $6,000 had been in operation for about 5,000 alcohol-powered miles. The alcohol-powered truck was tested at Sinclair College in Ohio and Brown discovered all pollution levels were about one third of the levels normally reached by gasoline powered engines. “It’s just a superior fuel all around,” said Brown. He claimed that running the vehicle on alcohol provided better pick-up, cleaned carbon deposits from the engine and extended the life of motor oil. The hybrid fuel device, which had two different carburetors, one for gas and one for alcohol, would also work on cars using unleaded fuels. The engine would be switched from one fuel to the other by using a lever inside the car.
December 10, 1992
Clinic discussed
Several issues were addressed at the last meeting of the Berea Board of Education. Director Peggy Kelly gave the school council report. She said the council was in support of a new health clinic. The Board entered into a contract with the Madison County Health Department to provide the clinic at the school. Kelly also recognized the need for an additional fourth grade teacher and the board authorized the superintendent to hire the new personnel for the remainder of the year. Jean Morgan gave the Berea Education Association report which also supported the new clinic.
Morgan expressed a need for additional assistance at the kindergarten level. Morgan mentioned substitute teacher and the request for a pay raise. Three additional substitute teachers were later approved. The student council discussed several fund raisers for the remainder of the year. The council also recognized eight football players who received conference awards. The Superintendent’s report included recognition of James Forbes for receiving his GED and Belinda Riddle, Kindergarten teacher. A ten-member advisory council was formed to work with the health clinic throughout the remainder of the school year.
This council would report to the findings and conclusions reached concerning the new clinic.
The board also authorized the Superintendent to submit letters for energy studies and proposals.
