Dec. 21, 1922
Kiwanis Club officers chosen
At a Kiwanis Club luncheon held at Boone Tavern on December 20th, the following officers were elected to serve the club for 1923. A.F Scruggs, president; John W. Welch, vice-president; M. E. Vaughn, district committeeman; William A Dean, treasurer; J.M. Reinhardt, secretary. F.O. Clark, E.L. Dix, Charles Davidson, B.F. Robinson, Karl T. Waugh, E.G. Walker, E.T. Hays along with the above-named officers comprised the 1923 board of directors.
Dec. 25, 1947
Jennings buys Grocery
Jake Jennings of Cartersville and who had been in the grocery business for some time, had purchased the Roy Harrison grocery store and the property adjoining the store. The Harrisons had purchased the W.R. Gabbard place and had moved to that location.
Dec. 20, 1979
Court nixes library tax
There would be no new library in Madison County for the time being. A petition that contained 3,736 signatures that called for the establishment of a tax district to raise funds for the establishment of a Madison County Library was declare invalid by Madison County attorney, Tommy J. Smith, III. The action came during a regular meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court. Smith cited two reasons why the petition filed by Eunice Thompson and Friends of the Library president Mary Anne Dewey, was invalid. First, the signatures on the certification of the document had not been attested to by a notary public. Also, Kentucky Revised Statutes required that 51% of the registered voters who voted during the last election sign the petition. Since those workers began working on the petition on September 15, 1979, they were basing the needed signatures on an election that took place in 1978. In that election, 6,000 of the 23,000 voters in Madison County went to the polls. This indicated a need for 3,046 signatures on the petition. However, another election was held in Madison County during the 90 day petition period in which 12,400 people voted. This meant that approximately twice as many additional signatures were needed for the petition. Had the petition been valid, it would have sought a tax for county residents of four cents for every $100 of assessment in order to create a $200,000 a year budget for the library.
Dec. 17, 1992
Upton dies in Florida
Local businessman and civic leader J. Paul Upton passed away December 11, 1992 in Leesville, Florida. Upton was well known throughout Berea for his many volunteer efforts and civic duties. He was best known for Upton Drug Store which he started in 1955. There was a general sadness in the community when Upton closed the doors of this beloved business in 1989. After his retirement, he continued his education through University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and served as a relief pharmacist for several area pharmacies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.