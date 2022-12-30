Dec. 28, 1922
Moonshine stills found
Two big moonshine stills were captured by Sheriff Elmer Deatherage and his` posse Saturday and Sunday on Jack’s Creek near the place where Lawrence Hoskins killed his brother Embry Hoskins the week before. No whisky was found, but a large quantity of mash was located. Sheriff Deatherage hunted around a while and discovered the worm concealed under a cliff. Both stills were destroyed, and the mash poured out. One of the stills was on the farm of Colonel George Phelps, back on the rear end of the farm. Colonel Phelps notified the officers the minute he got wind that someone was encroaching upon his property and the raid followed. The other still was found on the farm of a man named Moore according to officers.
Dec. 25, 1947
Donations listed for lighting
For those who were delighted by the Christmas lights along the main streets of Berea but were not aware of who was responsible for the decorations, the following list of donations to the fund for stringing the lights was printed by the Citizen: Oliver Insurance Company, $5.00; Colonial Coffee Shop, $3.25; Colonial Hotel, $2.00; Central Service Station, $1.00; Grainger Antique Shop, $2.00; Foley Motor Company, $3.00; G&M Café, $2.00; Malicote Service Station, $1.50; Jack’s Beans House $4.00; J.W. Purkey and Son, $5.00; Gravette’s Grocery, $4.00; Rich Electric Shop, $2.00; Hart Brothers, $2.00; Williams Insurance Agency, $2.00; Jennings Department Store, $2.00; Firestone Store, $3.00; Berea Hardware and Grocery, $3.00; Ideal Café, $2.00; Berea National Bank, $5.00; Berea Lion’s Club, $25.00; Buckley Drug Company, $300; Engle Department Store, $2.00; Blue-Grass Hotel, $1.00; Hymer Motor Company, $2.00; Swinford Chevrolet, $3.00; Berea Motor Company, $3.00; Davidson and Stivers, $3.00; Parsons Electric, $5.00; Eplee Tourist Home, $2.00; Dan Langrellner, $5.00; Bill Botkin, $1.00; Sunkist Baker, $2.00; Dr. Bowels, $5.00; Horton Jewelry, 50 cents; K Taxi, $2.00; A.H. Little, $1.00; Berea 5 and 10 $2.00; Rominger Funeral Home, $2.00
Dec. 24, 1992
Fire Chief enjoys his new job
When Jerry Simpson left the office of Berea Fire Chief, Bob Davis was ready and willing to step into the new position. Davis had been with Berea Fire Department for 15 years (the first three as a volunteer). He had moved to Berea in 1970 and attended Berea College and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education. However, his first love had always been firefighting. Upon Simpson’s departure from Berea Fire, Davis was named acting fire chief until the job could be advertised and applications could be reviewed by the city. It was found that no applicant could match Davis’ experience. Davis did not anticipate any big changes with the current fire department operations. “The department is running pretty well. Things are pretty well organized, and I don’t see having to make any drastic changes,” Davis said. Davis remarked that the department did have some needs. One of these needs was the need for more full-time paid employees. This additional help could prevent any potential problems should there be multiple fires at one time. Davis also commented that the department was also in need of more equipment. “We need another tanker. We have the money budgeted, and we plan to get another tanker in 1993 and that will help a lot.” The city was also looking at the possibility of a new fire station on the north end of Berea. “We are studying a new location. I am not sure at this time if that means we will replace the existing fire station on Chestnut Street, or we will add another fire station in addition to the current one,” Davis said. Davis was only 18 hours away from completing his degree in Fire Science at EKU and he had plans to finish that degree as time allowed.
