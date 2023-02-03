January 31, 1924
Fire at Williams Building
January 29th, just before 3 p.m. in the afternoon, the fire whistle sounded twice and for a few minutes campus was surrounded with confusion. It was soon discovered that the focus of all of the confusion was centered around the Williams Building. Smoke was pouring through the windows and openings of the north side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished through the use of a bucket brigade before the fire engine could be readied. Allegedly someone had carelessly thrown a match or cigarette butt into the sack of wastepaper at the end of the hall. The sack and wastepaper receptacle was about two thirds of the way consumed by the fire and the wall was slightly scorched. No other damage was done, and no injuries were reported.
February 5,1948
Fire department busy
The fire department made three runs during the previous week to extinguish two house fires and an automobile. The first run was made on January 28th to extinguish a fire at the home Walter White on Adams Street caused by a faulty flue. The fire was extinguished in approximately ten minutes with little damage to the structure. The second fire occurred approximately five hours later on the same day. A truck on the west end caught fire but police had extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived on scene. The third fire, according to Fire Chief Tom Finney, occurred on Christmas Ridge on the afternoon of January 30th. The fire caused some damage to the wall and ceiling of the home and burned a few blankets and quilts. The cause of the fire was ruled as faulty flue constructions. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 25 minutes.
February 1, 1973
County buys fire truck
The newly formed County Fire Department took another step toward relity with the purchase of its first piece of rolling apparatus. The purchase, a mid-ship fire truck was expected to arrive in Richmond before the end of the month. In a called meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court on January 17th, a bid of $24,890 was accepted from Pierce Manufacturing Company of Appleton, Wisconsin. The Court, however accepted the bid with the stipulation that a final agreement would not be made until the truck could be inspected. Five members of the court’s fire committee traveled to Appleton to perform the inspection and found it to acceptable, completing the transaction. Upon arrival, the truck was house in the county owned Maffett Building on Irvine Street in Richmond. The building was undergoing renovation and was anticipated to be ready of occupancy by the time the new truck arrived. While in Appleton, the committee made arrangements for the purchase of extra equipment to be installed on the new fire truck before it left the facility. This would result in a cost savings to the county. The extra equipment raised the final cost of the fire apparatus to $26,000. Specifications were being drawn up for a brush truck that would be specific for fighting small fires along rural roads than a larger fire engine would be. Bids for the second truck would be opened at a future time.
February 5, 1998
Winter storm
At least seven inches of snow fell overnight on January 31st, making travel treacherous throughout most of Central and Eastern Kentucky. Police reported some roads were limited to one lane, making travel extremely hazardous. Reports of snow drifts wrecked, and abandoned vehicles added to the woes of travelers and snow removal teams. I-75 was limited to one lane in each direction and according to KSP Post 7, Madison County had declared a state of emergencydue to weather conditions, downed power lines, power outages, fallen trees and snow drifts. Original weather predictions called for two to four inches in the Berea,
so the large amount of actual
snowfall took many
residents by surprise. School systems, business and some
county offices were closed in Berea and Madison County as a result of the snowfall and
one to stay at home. Classes
at Eastern Kentucky University were cancelled and Berea College extended registration deadlines but would hold classes as usual on Thursday. However, they went on to say that any student unable to make it to campus due to weather, would be excused. Blue Grass Energy president, Dan Brewer, said as many as 1,000 customers had lost power at some point on Wednesday. Snow was still falling in Berea late Wednesday morning and total accumulations of 10 – 12 inches before the snow finally tapered off.
