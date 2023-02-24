February 21, 1923
Jackson Street league holds monthly meeting.
Thirty-three members of the Jackson Street League attended a monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 12th at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall E. Vaughn. After a short business session, with the new president, E.L. Roberts, the gathering was delightfully entertained by the entertainment committee. A guessing contest was held for participants to identify the shadow profiles of youthful pictures of Jackson Street folks. Mrs. F.O. Clark and D.W. Webb won first prize. Good nights were tinged with sadness because the Vaughn family was relocating to another area.
February 26, 1948
Businesses urge safety
Merchants and individuals of Berea were cooperating with Safe Drivers League of America in waging a safety campaign in the area in an effort to reduce the 1948 total of human lives taken by careless and reckless driving. Posters were displayed in the businesses throughout the city as grim reminders of the terrible cost of reckless driving. At the time, one person was killed every fifteen minutes in United States. Over 37,500 died in 1947. In Kentucky during January 1948, there were 418 traffic accidents with 186 injuries and 49 fatalities. The names businesses sponsoring the campaign in Berea were listed in the Berea Citizen on February 26, 1948.
February 22, 1973
Dean Pierce resigns
A.B. Carter, president of the board of directors of the Berea Hospital announced with regret that Dean Pierce had resigned as administrator. “Increasing hospital problems and regulations, both state and national, have created pressures and frustrations,” Mr. Pierce said, to the point where he no longer felt it was worthwhile to remain administrator. At the time, his employment plans were indefinite. He was retiring from hospital work and would not accept another position as a hospital administrator. At the age of 46, he had spent most of his life in hospital work. His plan was to move back to his hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania. Mr. Pierce was a member of the America College of Hospital Administrators and was licensed as a Nursing Home Administrator by the State of Kentucky.
February 26, 1998
Local legend passes
Between 500 and 600 family, friends and fans crowded into the Old Barn at Renfro Valley to say their final farewells to Manuel Dewey “Old Joe” Clark. Clark, a musician and comedian had performed at Renfro Valley for more than 50 years, died on February 20, 1993, at Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond at the age of 75. In addition to performing for more than a half century at Renfro Valley, Clark had on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville as well as on CBS and NBC television, Madison Square Gardens, several films and hundreds of personal appearances throughout the south and in other parts of the country during his career. Clark was born in Erwin, Tennessee on August 6, 19222 and won his first banjo picking contest in east Tennessee at the age of 12. It was after Clark returned from military service in World War II and became one of the Lonesome Pine Boys in 1946, that Clark’s connection with Renfro Valley began. In the early 1950’s, Clark and John Lair, the founder of Renfro Valley Barn Dance, created the character “Old Joe” Clark who, became a well-known and loved figure in Renfro Valley and throughout the south. Clark was inducted into the Renfro Valley Hall of Fame in 1994, and celebrated his 50th year in show business in 1996.
