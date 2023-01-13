January 16, 1924
Fire does $150,000 damage
The most disastrous fire in the history of Berea and Madison County occurred when two separate conflagrations, which started within three hours of each other, destroyed property in both the East and West Ends of the city. The first fire happened in the home occupied by Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Wertenberger and their two children, and by Dr. Pearl B. Hoeve and her children. A strong northwest wind was blowing, and the thermometer stood close to the zero mark. Mr. Wertenberger was the first to notice the flames as he saw smoke pour through the crevices in the walls and heard the roaring flames beneath. The fire started in the cellar in the area of the furnace and made its way up the inside walls until it reached the ceilings. Fire Chief Pruitt Smith, with his boys, arrived at the scene within a few minutes after the whistle blew and with heroic effort, fought the flames from every angle. However, the fire had gained such a headway which could not be reached with water, causing efforts to save the building to be abandoned. Dr. Hoeve and the Wertenbergers were able to save the majority of things from the first and second floors. However, everything in the basement and attic were lost. It was probable the reason the fire could not be extinguished was the fact that old shingles beneath the tin roof caught fire and could not be reached by the water hose. Several men who were on duty, had to abandon their work because their ears and hands were frozen. Pruitt Smith froze the tips of his fingers and received burns on his neck. Marvin Johnson of the Foundation School was so badly frozen he had to be taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The fames had barely subsided when sirens sounded again for a fire at the Berea Department Store. In a very brief time, the sky was lit up with a read glare and clouds of black and white smoke. By this time, the northwest wind had grown stronger. Within six minutes, the building was one mass of flames and completely beyond control.
January 15, 1948
Local epidemic may be caused by virus
Approximate estimates given by local physicians and the Berea College Hospital placed the number of persons who had been affected by the “epidemic” of a disease presumably caused by a viral infection at around 100 in the Berea area. The illness which was characterized by fever, vomiting and diarrhea, has affected both infants and adults. According to an interview with Dr. Marcum, he thought the “epidemic” was on the decline at that time. Local physicians were not sure as to the cause of the illness, but they believed it was a viral infection. A similar “epidemic” was also occurring in Louisville.
January 11, 1973
Don Hiles new president of Chamber
J. Donald Hiles, president of People’s Bank and Trust was elected president of the Berea Chamber of Commerce at its January meeting held at People’s Restaurant. Mr. Hiles succeeded Earl Shupe. The other new officers were Bill Maish, vice president, Colbert Smith, secretary, John King, treasurer. A meeting of the directors of the Chamber was to be held to complete the reorganization of the organization for the new year. Much of the discussion at the January meeting cantered around the All-Kentucky City award luncheon that was to be held in Louisville on January 19th. A delegations of Bereans would be attending the event to learn whether the city would achieve the honor of being an All-Kentucky City for a third time, earning a place in the All-Kentucky City Hall of Fame. Berea, which previously won the honor in 1969 and 1971, was one of the 40 cities now in the finals, having survived the regional elimination several weeks previous. Altogether 80 cities entered the competition, so it was felt that Berea had already brought some distinction to itself.
January 8, 1998
And the winner is…
Sandy Bolster was the winner of a 25-inch Sanyo color television in the new subscriber promotion sponsored by The Berea Citizen. The winning name was drawn on December 31, 1997, by three-year-old Deanna Anglin. Bolster was not home when the director of circulation Teddi Przybys tried to reach her immediately following the drawing. However, Bolster was delighted when she received the news on January 1, 1998. “Me?” Bolster exclaimed when Przybys informed her she was the winner. “Oh my gosh! I never win anything!” The Bolsters said they were very excited to have won the color television and had already made plans to give their old television to their teenaged sons to use with their Nintendo Game. All new subscribers to The Berea Citizen received during the month of December were entered into the drawing for the television.
