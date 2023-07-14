July 17, 1924
Governor Lowden to speak
Tobacco Growers of Fayette County were expecting a crowd of 25,000 at their Fayette fArm Festival on the G. Frank Vaughn farm on Winchester Pike on July 26yh. Former Governor Frank O. Lowden, of Illinois, leader of the wheat co-operative movement, had initially declined the invitation to speak at the event but found himself able to adjust another engagement to be able to attend the event. Besides Governor Lowden, the committee was hoping to have Governor William J. Fields, of Kentucky, along with Judge Robert W. Bingham of Louisville, President James C. Stone of the Burley Association. Directors of the association would be guests and growers were expected from all parts of the Burley district, including the states of Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri and Virginia.
July 15, 1948
New furniture store open
Mr. Neil Kavanaugh opened a new store that featured new and used furniture, opened laon Saturday, July 10th on Chestnut Street, the store was located at the same place where Ford and Marcum operated their wholesale tobacco office. Mr. Kavanaugh stated that he would buy and sell new and used furniture of all kinds. He would also exchange used furniture for new. He had recently purchased a large amount of new furniture which was on display in the forefront fot eh building. The back portion of the building was for used furniture as well as for storage of new furniture and furniture for special repair and finishing. Mr. Carl Ford. Who had occupied the rooms previously had built an office on Lorraine Court where he was continuing his wholesale operations.
July 12, 1973
McLain’s and country dancers praised
Before the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s mini festival came to Berea during the previous week, it was preceded by a critically acclaimed performance at two other locations. There were praises for the two Berea Groups that were a part of these festivals, the McLain Family Band and the Berea College Country Dancers. Gail Stockholm, music critic for the Cincinnati Enquire, wrote about the performances at Bethel and Portsmouth in Ohio. “For those who live in towns on the mini festival route, it’s quite an event to see live performances by the McLain Family Singers, a fine authentic Bluegrass music group that recently was acclaimed on a State Department sponsored tour of Europe. And the Berea College Country Dancers, all of whom are agile and attractive students, add action and color to the show as they do varied dances with well drilled precision. Such fine entertainment is an event anywhere…. You don’t even have to be Bluegrass fan to enjoy the McLain Family. As a member of the CSO (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) said, “Everyone enjoys hearing other kinds of music, if it’s well done.. Young Raymond McLain, the 16 year old banjo player and composer of the family, is an exceptional talent. He plays on a banjo handmade by a friend and I’ve never heard more colorful or virtuosic playing. The piece he wrote, “Raymond’s Breakdown,” is first rate.” “Young Ruth on string base, says conductor Carmen DeLone, hits all the notes right – and sometimes even grown-up base players don’t do that well. And 16-year-old Alice has a crystal clear singing voice that is made for recordings. All this talent in one family (not to mention the farther who plays several different instruments well), is quite a sight.”
July 16, 1998
Local artist featured.
Berea native Damon Farmer, the world’s most recognized sand sculptor of the time appeared as a guest on the television program The Crook and Chase Show in Nashville on July 2, 1998. Farmer demonstrated some of his sand sculpting skills on the program to create awareness of the fast-growing form of art. Since the date of his appearance was close to the Independence
Day holiday, Farmer chose to do something appropriate for the occasion – Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty. The special show used 10 tons of sand on the studio lot and the sculpture took 14 hours to carve. The artist was assisted in his endeavor by his parents Marvin and Virginia Farmer, who lived in Berea. They served as sand shovelers and water carriers. Farmer was a past World Champion sand sculptor and had competed world-wide. He grew up in Berea and was a Berea College graduate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.