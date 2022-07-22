July 20, 1922
Mail trains must
not be held up
President Harding and Attorney-General Harry Daugherty conferred at the White House regarding the Government’s action in the railroad strike. No announcement was made following the conference, but it was understood that executive sanction was given to recent instructions to Federal officials to use force in preventing interruption of interstate commerce and movement of the mail. It was learned that the Attorney-General planned to confer with other officials concerning advisability of further Government action. Officials of the Department of Justice were investigating reports that strike disorders in certain sections are interfering with mail movement. AG Daugherty would take personal charge of the situation, and, it was said, would go the limit of the law in insuring against restricted mail service. Determination on the part of brotherhoods not to move engines upon which repair work had been performed by strike-breaking shopmen was looked upon as a serious menace to successful operation of trains and might have forced the hand of the Government to act. Labor representatives were to meet and decide whether they would recede from their position. At the same time railway executives were to meet in New York to consider the refusal of brotherhoods to engage in work other than their own.
July 17, 1947
Berea aids
in Oneida flood
The citizens of Berea responded generously through local churches to the appeal made by the Berea Red Cross for clothing and bedding for the Oneida community in Clay County and several persons in Berea had received letters of thanks. On Friday, July eleventh, Mrs. Luster Britton and Mrs. Minnie Steenrod took a very large donation of good clothing and bedding and left it for distribution in the community. Several other times persons who had been going to Onida had taken the same kind of donations. Following the flood, the American National Red Cross established a Red Cross Canteen in the school’s dining room and kitchen. This was manned with volunteer workers from the community and served meals to all who could get there. Over one-hundred persons slept in the school’s dormitory. Many families suffered severe losses. The contents of numerous houses were ruined by the muddy waters of Goose Creek, Red Bird, Bullskin and the South Fork of the Kentucky River. Several houses were destroyed, and others were moved entirely from their foundations. The main buildings of Onida Baptist Institute are on a hill and were not affected, although the gymnasium on a lower level was destroyed. The entire county suffered crop damage.
July 12, 1979
Odds are in your favor when Skylab conks out
Odds would be in your favor that you would not be hit by a flaming piece of Skylab when it plunged to earth. There was still a chance you could be the one in 600 million. Scientists and researchers at the University of Louisville, however, said they would not loose sleep from fear of becoming a Skylab statistic. They said the chances of being injured or killed by Skylab’s debris were smaller than the chances of being hit by a meteorite or lightning. “NASA is currently stating that 75% of the earth’s surface is water and 25% is ground. And they still have some control over Skylab,” said Dr. Mickey Wilhelm, an associate professor at the Speed Scientific School who had worked the past two summers at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Marshall Space Flight Center. “If they can maintain that control during its decent, they may be able to cause it to overshoot a land mass,” he said. Another U of L researcher, Jim Lattis had similar views. He was a graduate student and staff member of U of L’s Moore Observatory. “Statistically, your chances of being hit by a piece of Skylab are much smaller than being hit by lightning. I’ve seen estimates that say there is one chance in 150 that someone on earth will be hit. Our chance specifically is on in 600 million,” he said. However negligible the probability, when the 77.5-ton orbiting laboratory crashes to the earth sometime between July 7 and July 26, 1979, the amount of debris and distance over which it would be scatter was by no means negligible. “There will be plenty of pieces of Skylab that will make it through the atmosphere. It’s the biggest thing we’ve put in orbit. A god bit, two-thirds of it, will burn up before it reaches earth, but approximately 25 tons of debris are expected to hit. Some of the big pieces will not disintegrate,” Lattis said. Those big pieces, he pointed out, included a 5,175-pound airlock shroud, a 3,901- pound film vault, six 2,736 -pound oxygen takes and a 1,578- pound bulkhead. The chief problem that was facing NASA was where Skylab falls. “Some of the orbit paths take it over the most densely populated areas of the world. One reason Skylab was placed in that orbit pattern was to perform remote sensing over those areas to help scientists study population density distribution, mineral deposits and agriculture,” Lattis said. “When it falls, the debris will fall in what they call a footprint – an oval area 4,000 miles long and about 100 miles wide. It was impossible to predict its behavior when it gets deep into earth’s atmosphere, but NASA was trying to control which path it would fall into and prevent it from falling in the highly populated areas,” he said. “NASA originally thought Skylab would stay in a stable orbit until the late 1980’s or early 90’s. They had no intention of letting it fall. They had planned to send up a large rocket booster with the space shuttle to boost Skylab into a higher orbit, but the space shuttle isn’t ready.” Speed School’s Dr. Wilhelm confirmed this. “They were sort of panicky last summer to design a robot-type space vehicle that would have been attached to Skylab to thrust it into a higher orbit. It was to be one of the first missions of the space shuttle. However, the space shuttle would not fly this year, and even if it could, it would be too risky now that Skylab is in the lower orbit.,” said Wilhelm, who had worked on the shuttle as a member of NASA’s summer faculty. As unpredictable increases in the solar activity, such as sunspots and flares had hastened Skylab’s fall. “If the space shuttle had been ready a couple of years ago, Skylab wouldn’t be falling today,” he added.
July 9, 1992
A Berea hero
While the Johnson family slept in their mobile home in Phillips Trailer Park, sparks were jumping through a wall outlet about to start a fire. Roman Johnson and his wife Lisa were asleep in the living room since it was too hot to sleep in the bedrooms. However, 2-year-old Aric and 5-year-old Rachel were asleep near the faulty outlet. Luckily the Johnson’s had a hero in the family. Rachel was awakened by the odor of smoke; she felt her mattress getting hotter and noticed it was harder to breathe. Rachel got out of bed, ran to her father and said, “Daddy, I smell smoke.” Rachel was right. A fire had started in the trailer and her mattress was the first thing to ignite. Roman ran to a neighbor’s house to phone the fire department while Lisa turned off the electrical power. “The fire department was here immediately. We were very lucky no one got hurt,” said Roman. Berea Fire Chief, Jerry Simpson said that Rachel was a hero. “This could have easily been a disaster. It was very lucky for this family that this five-year-old knew what to do,” he said. Rachel not only saved her own life, but that of her brother and her parents. An event that could have had a tragic ending, instead produced a Berea hero. “She is a hero to us. She saved us all,” said Roman.
