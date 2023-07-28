July 31, 1924
“Berea Beautiful”
Riley Scott, known to many as “The Kentucky Poet,” recently visited Berea for the first time and was so impressed by the work being done for the mountain people that he wrote a poem as tribute. Mr. Scott originally from Virginia, called Pike County home and described himself as being a mountaineer with bluegrass seed in his hair. “Berea Beautiful” was a compliment to Berea which Mr. Scott described as “the school with a soul.”
July 29, 1948
Composite band to play
A composite band comprised of musicians from across the area, under the direction of Professor Ralph Rigby, would be performing at the horse show in Richmond on August 16th – 18th. The band, which boasted 46 members from Berea College, Kingston High School, Kirksville High School, and Richmond, recently played for the Rural Electrification Association picnic held in Valley View on July 24th. As Rigby explained, “This was practice for the horse show.”
July 26, 1973
Violent Storm
A storm that passed through the area on July 24th, carried a deluge of rain and caused concern for Bereans in low lying areas. It also knocked out power and cable to many in the area for a little over an hour and caused frustration for the Berea Fire Department who were called out to a gas leak on Slate Lick Road. They had trouble reaching the location because both bridges providing access to the area (Boone Street and Appalachian Village) were both under water. The Brushy Fork Creek bridges on Scaffold Cane and Prospect were also under water for a short period of time due to creek flooding. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it, and I’ve lived here for 32 years,” said Floyd Neeley of Prospect Street. There were reports of bridges washed out on Wallaceton Road preventing people from reaching their homes.
July 30, 1998
Groundbreaking
The Madison County Board of Education held a groundbreaking for the new Kirksville School on July 23rd. The site was located on a 20.2 acre tract of land on Lancaster Road approximately 2.5 miles from the Richmond city limits. Retiring Superintendent Shannon Johnson said that the site was chosen because it met all the criteria required by the Kentucky Board of Education. Some of these criteria included a close proximity to the children who would a tend the school, a certain amount of road frontage and a location that was not near a curve or other dangerous highway feature. The original Kirksville School was located on Kirksville Road. It was built in 1912 and additions were made in 1925 and 1937. Construction for the new school was projected to be $5,597,500 and was expected to take 18 months to complete. It was to contain 31 classrooms. Johnson said it was not yet determined by the Board of Education what would happen to the old Kirksville School building. He said it could be sold or may be kept and repurposed by the district. Several board members expressed interest in wanting to incorporate something from the old school into the new building, but it had not been determined what that would be.
