July 9, 1924
Poet in Berea
Riley Scott, the poet of the people, spent several days in Berea. He sold much of his works and gave an especially interesting talk to a modern literature class. Mr. Scott sold his poems, such as: “Mother,” “October in Kentucky,” “Bury Me in Old Kentucky,” “My Hopes,” and many others.
to students. Mr. Scott is a graduate of West Point and served in the military. He was the first man to drop a bomb from an airplane. It was a ten-pound bomb used as an experiment. Dan Long of Berea College had the honor of entertaining Mr. Scott. They planned an automobile trip through the Carolinas to Mr. Long’s home as soon as summer school ended.
July 8, 1948
Log cabin destroyed
A small log cabin occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Henry Alexander of Narrow Gap burned to the ground on Monday, July 6th. The entire cabin along with all of its contents were destroyed. The family barely escaped with their lives. Mr. Alexander received severe burns when he rescued their three-year-old child. Mrs. Alexander discovered the fire and was able to escape with their one-year-old. She then awakened Mr. Alexander. It was at this moment they realized that the older child was still asleep in the room. Mr. Alexander rushed into the burning building and saved the child but received serious burns. The child also received burns of a less serious nature. Mr. Alexander was taken to the hospital in Berea where he remained for two days. The cause of the fire was unknown but appeared to have started on the outside of the home.
July 3, 1973
Fire Department busy
Berea Fire Department responded to four calls over the weekend. On Monday, they responded to the Dairy Barn Drive-in on U.S. 25 North. The fire broke out around 7:40 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately an hour and a half. The fire started when a fryer became too hot and ignited. The building was a total loss. No one was injured. Mrs. Lois Miller, co-owner with her husband, said that no plans for the future of the business were known. On Thursday, firefighters resounded to an abandoned house on Angel Road. The call came in at approximately 3 a.m. and crews were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. The cause of the fire was unknown. The property was owned by Volley Williams. On Friday, the fire department responded to a call on Opossum Kingdom Road where a trailer had caught fire. On Saturday, firefighters assisted the Greyhound lines when a canister of liquid nitrogen cracked and began leaking. The canister was on the bus, and no one was quite sure how to handle it.
July 9, 1998
Eckler named top DARE Officer
Berea Police officer Bill Eckler was named top DARE Officer in Kentucky for 1998. Eckler teaches DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) to students in fifth grade. Eckler was nominated by Berea Chief of Police Ray Brandenburg, who submitted Eckler’s name to the Kentucky DARE Association Board. Other officers from across the state were also nominated. “I’m glad he’s been recognized for his hard work, because as far as I’m concerned, he’s doing an excellent job,” Brandenburg said. “He likes it and if you get somebody that likes what they’re doing, they give the job a little extra. He relates well to the kids, teachers and parents. That’s one of the reasons he is doing such a good job. He enjoys it.” Brandenburg commented that he constantly heard from parents who say they like what Eckler is doing for their children. Eckler said he is proud of the DARE program he has been a part of in Berea. One big accomplishment was the establishment of a DARE Camp. The week-long camp featured nature hikes, crafts, sports and other positive activities for children 10 – 12 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.