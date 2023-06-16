June 19, 1924
College Class Day Exercises
The college Class Day Exercises were held at Union Church on June 10th. The exercises were originally supposed to be in the chapel, but a last-minute change moved the exercise to Union Church. Senior class president, C. Byrd West, presided over ceremonies. Miss Vava Watkins gave a lass history in which she told of successes and defeats of her class. She followed the lass from their freshman timidity to their senior wisdom. Jordan Bowers gave a colorful oration in which he compared Berea Spirit with the spirit of ’76, 63’ and ’17. The Berea Spirit was, according to Bowers truly earned, just as the that of the minutemen of ’76; the civil war veterans of ’63 and the Yankee boys in Flanders of ’17. The lass prophecy, by Hugh Mahaffey, disclosed the rural, national, and international fame of many of the members of the class of 1924. Miss Herndon read the class will. In it there were many things of interest that were bestowed to lower classmen, faculty, and well-known individuals. After the indoor exercises concluded, the crown made its way to the Emery Building (which was under construction on the main campus). The class of 1924 planted a small ivy bush. This class, lie the ivy, would climb higher and would cling to the truth as the ivy clings to the building. After the planting of the ivy, the spade was presented by Rollo Craft to Bates Henderson, president of the junior class.
June 10, 1948
Billy Evans Tennis Runner-up
Berea’s Billy Evans was the surprise of the day at the 1948 Kentucky State high school singles tennis championship as he extended Don Ewald almost to the limit before the Louisville Maye star, won out. The 18th annual state meet was held in Bellevue, Kentucky on June 1st. Evans, son of the Berea College tennis coach, Wilson Evans, defeated Paul Trieshman of Bellevue in the semifinals. In the second round, Evans scored over Monte Price of Harrodsburg and in the quarter finals he defeated third-seeded Jimmy Nutter of Georgetown. Evans was a sophomore at the Foundation school and had been heralded as a player to be reckoned with for the next two years in Kentucky high school tennis circles.
June 14, 1973
Multipurpose building
The Berea City Council approved partial completion of the multipurpose building and further study of the feasibility of finishing the remainder of the project at its second regular May meeting. All council members were present as well as 30 visitors. The decision was preceded by a lengthy, and at times, heated discussion, and a previous vote against (4 to 3 with 1 abstention which counted as a no vote) completing the entire building. At the outset of discussion of the multipurpose building, Dr. Clifford Kerby questioned the propriety of taking up the matter again, citing ‘Roberts’ Rules of Order that a reconsideration must be initiated by one voting originally on the prevailing side. City Attorney Roger Oliver said the City Council was not bound by Roberts’ Rules, and Erin Connelly said that the Council’s agenda had been set up with the provision that any councilman can put any issue on the agenda for a council meeting. In this case, Ted Wright said he had asked that the matter be on the agenda. Peggy Kelly, president of the Berea Education, presented a petition from B.E.A., that the City Council support efforts to finish the building for the pilot kindergarten project. A representative of the Southern Madison County Kindergarten said that her group had 30 children with more applications but no teacher and that there was some doubt it would be able to continue. Mrs. John Bolin said the kindergarten committee estimated that 80 children would be of kindergarten age coming to school that year. There was no report of how many had been registered for the public kindergarten. Mrs. Smith of the League of Women Voters spoke in favor of the project. Mayor Hensley said the city has needed and wanted a community center in the past but hadn’t been able to afford one. The current proposal was not as elaborate as he might had hoped for but would serve for the time being and was within financial parameters. “We have to start somewhere,” he said, and he felt that this building and the money involve ($45,000) provided the city with the best opportunity to get a community meeting place Dr. Kerby stated that he was not against education but putting all the money into this project was what he was against and that the proposed kindergarten was somewhat discriminatory and inadequate at best. Mr. Connelly said that regardless of what went on the first floor of the facility, the second floor would be where the community rooms would be and were needed and he felt that money spent on completing the building would have immediate benefits.
June 18, 1998
BCS takes ‘Stepp’ forward
Berea Community High School hired Aaron Stepp as their new football coach. The program had been without a coach since Anthony Barsch left the post in March of 1998. Stepp had 18 players in summer conditioning and expected to add quite a few more during the summer. “We’ve got quite a few for basketball and we’ve got some on vacation. None of the freshmen have reported yet,” Stepp said. “This year we want to get a real good foothold on the program. I want to encourage kids to come out.” Stepp said another priority was getting the community more interested in football. “I think there’s a strong interest now, but I’d like to see that increase. With the size of this community and the support of this community, this could be a great football town.” He said his hope was that people of Berea would get behind the Berea Pirates football team. “I want them to know this is their football team. Everything we do here and everything we’re trying to accomplish is done in a manner that we want Berea to be proud of this team and of this school. That’s the goal. We want this to be a shining example of what Berea kids can do. That’s what my goals are.” Said Stepp.
