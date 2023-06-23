June 19, 1924
Largest Attendance
Registration for summer session at Berea College began on June 14th. 513 students had en-rolled for work and other applications were expected during the week. This was the largest en-rollment that Berea had had to that date in which summer work had been offered. Students were in attendance from Arkansas to Connecticut taking advantage of the opportunity to review their special subjects or do advanced work along other lines and receive college credit. Every Wednesday evening there would be a picture show in the chapel and professor J.M. Guilliams had planned to get only the best films for these shows. Admission of 15 cents was charged. On Thursday and Saturday evenings students would be engaged into the plays and games given on campus. Every Friday during vespers hour, a community singing was held in the chapel.
June 17, 1946
Dorm officers elected
Doris Walker of James Hall and Billie Sue Davis of Fairchild Hall were elected house presidents of the two dorms in use for Berea College Summer School. House Council members elected from Fairchild were Evelyn Pennington, Sunny Chadwell, Jean Watson, Nora Pickett and Martha Gaston. Grace Edwards was social chairman. House members had not been elected at James hall as of press time. Mrs. Gertrude S. Ekas of the college Psychology Department was named dean of women for the summer and was the teacher in charge of Fairchild. Helen Barnes was the teacher in charge of James Hall.
June 21, 1973
“Wilderness Road”
The new production of “Wilderness Road” was scheduled to open on Tuesday June 26th at Indi-an Fort Theater. The new production was widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike dur-ing the premier season in 1972. “Wilderness Road” was Kentucky’s first outdoor drama pro-duced in 1955 as a part of the Berea College centennial celebration. Written by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Paul Green, the drama was the story of the people of hill country who were caught up in the Civil War.
June 25, 1998
Superintendent search
The search for the next superintendent of Madison County Schools was narrowed to four candi-dates at a joint meeting of the board of education and the screening committee on June 17th. Current Superintendent Shannon Johnson said there had originally were nine applicants, but the screening committee had narrowed the field to four recommendations to the board. “The school board is not bound by the screening committee’s recommendations, “Johnson said. “The board took all the screening committee’s recommendations and they (the board) had one or two applicants they knew they wanted to interview, so it was a combination.” Two employees of the Madison County School system were among the finalists: Glenn Marshall, assistant su-perintendent of Madison County Schools and Dr. Ray Read, principal at Mayfield Elementary School. The other two finalists were Charlene Davis Bush, district director of public affairs with the Jefferson County School System and Dr. Craig Bangston, superintendent of Grayson County Schools. Johnson said that all four candidates had their Kentucky School Superintendent certifi-cation and were all highly qualified for the position. “I think we have some real good candi-dates,” Johnson said, “I think any one of them would do a good job as superintendent for Madi-son County Schools. The board had established interviews for June 23 and 26 and July 2 and 9. The next scheduled board meeting was slated for July 9th. Johnson said the board could reach a decision by the July 9th meeting, but it is also possible they may want to have a second inter-view with some of the candidates or simply take more time to think about their decision before hiring. Although Johnson would officially retire on June 30th, he had agreed to stay on until the board hired a new superintendent. He had also agreed to ease the transition by acting in an advisory capacity for a few weeks as the new superintendent became acquainted with the job.
