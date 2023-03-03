March 6, 1924
Interest increasing in Dixie Highway
An agreement to join neighboring cities on the eastern branch of the Dixie Highway in applying a voluntary tax of one cent on gasoline to fray the expense of putting the highway in travelable shape by April 15th from Middlesboro to Covington was entered into by several gasoline dealers of Lexington was entered into at a luncheon held at the Phoenix hotel in Lexington. The voluntary penny tax plan, which had been adopted and put into effect in Middlesboro, Pineville, Barbourville, Woodbine, Corbin, London, East Bernstadt, Livingston, Mt. Vernon, Berea and Richmond were ready to be adopted by communities north of Lexington on the Dixie highway. The tax was readily accepted as a necessary move to demonstrate Lexington’s willingness to cooperate with neighbors by the dealers who agreed to adopt the tax at the luncheon.
March 4, 1948
Police Chief Davis is reappointed
Madison County Chief of Police Willie E. Davis was reappointed by County Judge Matherly and the appointment had been confirmed by the Madison County Fiscal Court. Chief device would receive a salary of $1,800 annually, a car, plus expenses up to $100 per month. Chief Davis received high praise for the work he had done over the course of the past year. During this time, had traveled over 30,000 miles in the county, made 490 arrests and brought in $7,000 in fines and over $3,000 in court costs.
March 1, 1979
134-unit complex in planning stage for Glades Road
Preliminary approval was given on a plan for an apartment complex on Glades Road. Paul Hopper of Detroit, Michigan, presented a preliminary plat of 52 acres on the north side of Glades Road adjacent to and west of the Goodyear plant site. He requested the commission to grant preliminary approval to the plat drawn by local engineer Charles Black and recommended to the Berea City Council that the 52 acres be annexed into the city limits. He also asked the commission to recommend immediate zoning of part ot the area as to residential 3, instead of the usual classification of newly annexed land as R-1. The plans, as shown on the plat and described by Hopper were for the development of an apartment complex of 134 units in 10 buildings on the eastern side of the tract. There were no definite plans for the 10 acres to be zoned business. The remainder of the acres asked to be zoned R-2 would be for possible additional apartment buildings, if sufficient demand existed for them in the future.
March 5, 1998
Truck fire routes traffic through Berea
An accident on Interstate 75 northbound on Monday, March 2rd, forced authorities to shut down both northbound lanes for more than six hours, forcing the re-routing of traffic through Berea. Back-ups of more than six-mile son U.S. 25 were the norm well into the afternoon. The accident happened between northbound 84- and 85-mile parkers at approximately 6:05 a.m. Kentucky State Police said a 1991 Kenworth tractor-trailer veered into the emergency lane and struck a 1990 Ford Tempo which had been abandoned but was legally parked. The fuel tank on the tractor-trailer ruptured and caught fire following the
collision. The tractor was completely burned and the load of toilet paper it was hauling was partially burned. Damage to the Ford Tempo was described by police as “severe.” No one was injured in the accident. KSP, Madison County Highway Departments and the Madison County Fire department responded to the accident. The Berea Fire Department was unable to reach the accident due to traffic tie-ups. Detouring of traffic from exit 77 down Glades Road to Richmond continued until approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no reports of traffic accidents or major problems as a result of the detour. There were “just a lot of complaints,” according to Assistant Berea Police Chief John Grider.
