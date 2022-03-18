March 15, 1922
Harding completes 1st year as President
On March 4, 1922, President Warren G. Harding completed his first year as U.S. President. He was asked for a statement regarding his accomplishments during his first year and he said, “The record speaks for itself It would be the former administration that required the executive to speak for it.” During an event hosted by the National Press Club in honor of Harding’s birthday, Harding stated, “The long step toward getting on tract toward normal ways of government would seem to me to have been the achievement of the year.” The Ohio chair of the Republican Congressional Committee made it a point of his speech to outline in detail all of the accomplishments of the year from the Republican viewpoint. He dwelt on the economy from actual and prospective points of view. Democratic members proceeded to “tear to pieces” the Republican claims as a part of their rebuttal.
March 20, 1947
Thieves target Silver Creek school
Thieves broke into the Silver Creek school house on Monday night, March 18th and looted food contents which were stored there for student lunches. Thieves gained entry through a window and stole 500 pounds of potatoes, 75 pounds of meal, 50 pounds of flour, 10 pounds of sugar, 9 pounds of oleo, 12, gallons of tomato juice, 12 dozen eggs and a large amount of canned goods. This was not the first time the school had been hit. During a previous break-in, larger amounts of goods were taken but were later rerecovered in a corn shack at the Berea College Experimental farm located nearby. As of press time in 1947, there were no clue or suspects. It was believed that whoever was behind the theft was familiar with the layout of the school. It so happened that the Silver Creek community had a large farm gathering at the school earlier that evening. It is believed that the thieves used this opportunity to familiarize themselves with the storage rooms. Later that evening, it was believed that after everyone had left, the thieves returned and broke in. The break ins had become so problematic that some schools in the area had given up their school lunch programs.
March 13, 1979
Lambert to lead
services
Dr. D Warren Lambert led Danforth Chapel services on March 16, 1979, with a sermon entitled, “In Love with the Sinner,” based on the book of Matthew. Dr. Lambert, associate professor of history and political science, had taught at Berea College since 1953. He received his B.A. from Berea College in 1948. He also held a M.A. and Ph. D. from the University of Kentucky. Dr. Lambert had served as secretary to the Honorable Francis H. Case, member of the House of Representatives from South Dakota and was a member of the U.S. Capitol police and Army Corp of Engineers from 1952 – 1953. He had also been an associate editor of the Berea Citizen. Dr. Lambert had published several articles on local, Civil War and Russian history. He was a member of the Southern Kentucky and Madison County Historical Societies as well as a member of the Civil War Round Table, Berea Read Cross and the American Legion. He had also served as the dean of instruction for the American Legion of the Bluegrass Boy’s State and as moderator of Union Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.