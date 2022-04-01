March 30, 1922
Typhus Spreading
in Eastern Europe
The danger to Eastern Europe from epidemics as well as well as the prevalence of famine in Russia was “rapidly becoming serious,” according to a report compiled by the League of Nations Health Committee. The committee also declare the entire frontier zone between Soviet Russia and the Ukraine, on one hand and Central Europe on the other, was less prepared to withstand the probable shock of epidemics than it had been in previous years. The situation was gradually becoming grave, and the committee predicted the culmination when the famine reached crisis which was predicted for April. The threat of disease to Eastern Europe was said to have been a result of the great waves of migration caused by the flight of peasants from the famine-stricken areas toward areas where food production was possible. Another reason was the repatriation of thousands of Poles and others displaced from their homes during the great retreat of 1915. The increased repatriation was said to have resulted in a break in the Polish sanitary cordon, with the result being the spread of typhus further west, even reaching Lithuania and East Prussia. The famine had spread into the most fertile regions of the Ukraine, resulting in tens of thousands of refugee from northern providences in hopes of finding food and shelter.
March 28, 1946
Lincoln Institute
Becomes State School
The state of Kentucky took public title of the Lincoln Institute, the formerly private institution in Shelby County, serving 79 Kentucky counties who lacked black high schools. The Lincoln Institute originated during the administration of William G. Frost, when the Legislature passed a law prohibiting the educations of blacks and whites in the same school. Berea College was instrumental in helping to found that school and transferring to that institution a large amount of money. The Legislature raised state support from $42,000 to $75,000 per year for the school, an increased capital outlay from nothing to $100,000 year hear after the property was transferred.
March 30, 1972
Education Committee Voices Concerns
The Southern Madison County Education Committee presented pertinent information regarding the need for an elementary school in the southwe3st part of the county. At the same time, the committee was also refuting claims made by then Superintendent, Doug House and the state Department of Education Survey Team of 1970, whose report had recommended a new county school to be built closer to Richmond. The 1970 team said that the Madison County Board of Education should build a middle school somewhere south of Richmond between KY 52 and US 25 to relieve pupil- teacher ratios at existing schools. The team also recommended improvements at Madison Central High school and the future replacement of the old Waco and Kirksville Schools. No place in the team’s plan for the county addressed the transportation problems and other needs of Southern Madison County students according to the Southern Madison County Education Committee. Points presented by the committee included the unfairness of the current bussing situation, the concern that elementary students rode buses 10 – 17 miles one way on sometimes dangerous roads, the thoughts that school overcrowding was being cause by students being bussed away from where they live and the impact that the current structure had on student ability to participate in extracurricular activities. The committee urged all families impacted as well as other interested citizens to write to the Department of Education in Frankfort.
