March 13, 1924
Committee inspects Dixie Route A
Dixie Route “A” (Scaffold Cane section of Dixie Highway) was inspected on Friday, March 7th by a committee of twenty men from Richmond, Paris, Cincinnati and Lexington. They found that an average of four hundred tons of rock a day was being put on the road at an average cost of $1.00 a ton. They were working forty teams and seventy extra men. The committee was enthusiastic about the work being done and said it was the best for the money that was being put into it that they had seen anywhere in the United States.
March 11, 1948
Bennett B. Roop new locker manager
Mr. Bennett B. Roop was named as the new manager of the frozen food locker plant in Berea. He replaced John Anderson. Mr. Roop came to Berea from Lancaster Pike and had worked for some time in the Richmond locker plant and was also connected with the Sutton’s Grocery for four years. Mr. Anderson, who had worked at the plant for a year and a half had moved to his farm near Paint Lick. Mr. Phillip Harrison, owner of the plant, informed everyone that the lockers were filled at the time. A new meat case had been installed and the plant was able to handle all types of fresh meat at the time.
March 15, 1973
County fire department now functioning
The long-awaited Madison County Rural Fire Department began official operations on Thursday, March 8th. With a humble beginning of two fire trucks and six firefighters, Fire Chief Harold Robinson said the department was able to provide “highly effective” protection within a six-mile radius of Richmond. The department was headquartered on Irvine Street directly behind the Madison County Courthouse in a facility shared with City-County Ambulance, Inc. Chief Robinson, formerly the fire chief in Berea, said his department was in the process of coordinating service with the volunteer departments at Waco, Paint Lick and Union City to ensure that there will be no overlaps in protection. The Berea Fire Department would be providing protection to the major portion of central Madison County – generally that area around Richmond. The Richmond City Commission had directed the fire department that they were not to leave the city limits on fire runs reportedly due to a lack of adequate insurance coverage. “We feel that by cooperating with one another,” said Chief Robinson, “That we can give good fire coverage to almost any point in the county.”
March 19, 1998
Community center may soon be reality
There had been discussion about the need for a community center in Berea for some time, but one family was taking steps to make that happen. David Wright and his wife Sophia had recently acquired property where the Emmaus Christian Life Center was formerly located (the old motel property across the street from Berea Hospital). The Wright’s want to use two of the large rooms in the center as an after-school community center for Berea’s youth. “I haven’t found any place where kids can go after school and engage in productive activities,” David Wright said. “It’s still in the planning stages. We’re still considering how to set things us.” Wright said his ideal would be to have several arcade games, a big screen TV with interactive computer forum, and other positive and instructive activities. The area where he wants to use as the community center is two adjoining rooms with a flexible partition between them that could be closed off or left open depending on the activity and age of the groups of children who would be using the center at any given time. Wright envisioned the center to be free and open to the entire community but said he would need help from the community to be able to sustain the facility. “We really need the community’s support to do this,” Wright said. “We have the space available, but we don’t really have any funding to get it up and running. We need volunteers and donations from the community to make it work.”
