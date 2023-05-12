May 15, 1924
Slate Lick Road work proves very successful
The Slate Lick “road working” last Tuesday, May 9th, proved to be a great success. There were 72 men, 25 women and 14 children who took an active part in the road work. Men and teams came from all over Rockcastle County to help because of the interest in having a better way to reach Berea. Berea businessmen, especially those of West Berea, turned out with shovels and picks. The plowing was followed by a grater which was pulled by a Berea College tractor. At noon county agent Spense proposed another “road working” for May 27th. It was accepted by the people and the women promised to have a good dinner ready which would be served at the Slate Lick Springs. This road was one of the main roads to Berea.
May 20, 1947
Barbara Williams wins typing award
The typing award for 1947 was awarded to the senior who performed the most outstanding work in the skill of typing was awarded to Barbara Williams. The presentation was made during Class Night on May 25th, at the same program where the May Queen was crowned. Barbara is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Williams of Adams Street. She attended Berea City Schools for eleven years and was graduating with an excellent record.
May 17, 1973
New hospital administrator announced
The directors of Berea Hospital, Inc. named David E. Burgio to succeed Dean Pierce as administrator of the hospital. Mr. Pierce was to leave his position at Berea Hospital in June to enter private business. Mr. Burgio is a graduate of University of Kentucky and was at the time the administrator of Eastern State Hospital in Lexington, a position he obtained after several years of experience in the hospital field. Mr. Burgio and his family would be moving to the area in early June and was to begin his responsibilities officially on June 1st.
May 14, 1998
The house that Marilyn built
Silver Creek Elementary School paid tribute to a teacher, friend and loved one on Thursday, May 7th with the dedication of the $3.3 million Marilyn R. Issacs Performing Arts/Athletic Center. Isaacs was a music teacher at the school from 1977 – 1991. The 24,000 square foot addition included a new gymnasium/auditorium, 6 regular classrooms, a special education classroom and new restrooms. The renovation also included an extensive renovation of the older sections of the school with the addition of better lighting, new flooring, a library expansion and extensive work to the exterior of the building. Principal Mike Kettler was more than happy with the new look and feel of the school. “After a couple of years of construction, it’s good to have it open,” Kettler said. Kettler was pleased with the library expansion, stating it would provide students a lot more opportunities. The most noticeable addition to the library were computers. Everyone in attendance at the dedication agreed that a performing arts/athletic facility was a fitting tribute to Marilyn Isaacs due to her dedication to arts education. “Her service was exemplary, and her legend lives through everyone she touched and through the versatility and beauty of this center,” said Kettler. There was a. sculpture and benches that were located outside of the center and were designed by local blacksmith Bob Montgomery to memorialize Isaacs’ love for folk dancing and music.
