May 29, 1924
Berea students win
The American Chemical Association of New York announced the winners in the American Chemical Society’s Prize Essay Contest. Ivar M. Abrahamson of Berea College was one of the six successful winners from the state of Kentucky. Each winner received a twenty-dollar gold piece. Margaret S. Holderman of the Berea Academy received honorable mention. The announcement followed the receipt of returns from local committees in forty-eight states and the District of Columbia. Other first prize winners from Kentucky included: James D. Williamson, Carlisle; Louisa S. Luck, Girls High School, Louisville; Carrie Fabrikant, Science Hill School, Shelbyville; Louise Tate Bousman, Girls’ High School, Louisville.
May 27, 1947
Knapp Hall graduation
The eighth-grade graduation ceremonies were held on May 26th in the Tabernacle. The graduating class presented a play entitled, “John G. Fee and the Growth of Berea,” which they had written during the year. The performance was under the direction of Ms. Lyn Hartgrove. The three-act play portrayed the home and school of John G. Fee as a boy and young man in around Madison County and Berea College homes. The historical materials for which the performance was based on came from the college library. Roy N. Walters, Dean of the Foundation School, presented the thirteen graduates with diplomas which were handed to students by President Francis S. Hutchins. The graduates included: Donald Casey, Fern Clark, Joyce Durham, Bob Grant, Barlow Newbolt, Bonnie Jean Oyler, Joe Ray, Sandy Reynolds, Barbara Rogers, Phyllis Scrivner, Alta Smart, Bonnie Walters and Nadia Zahobia.
May 24, 1973
BCS graduates 63
Commencement ceremonies were conducted on Sunday, May 27th for 63 Berea Community High School students. This was the first graduating class to have spent four years at the New Berea Community School. Debbie Pierce was named valedictorian and Chris Levey was named salutorian. This graduating class included six seniors who completed their requirements in January and four juniors who completed their requirements a year early. The commencement address was given by Warren Lambert of Berea College, who was a historian who once served on the faculty of the old Foundation School. The invocation and benediction were given by Dr. Mossie Wyker, who was past president of Church Women United. James K. Miller of principal of Berea Community High School presided over the ceremonies and Dr. Dwight L. Blackburn, chairman of the Berea Board of Education presented diplomas. The community school band played “Royal March” by John Kinyon as the processional and “Pomp and Circumstance,” by Edward Elgar as the recessional. The band and chorus combined to present “The Pledge of Allegiance,” arranged by Alfred Reed.
May 28, 1992
New sirens coming
Fire Chief Bob Davis said that three new warning sirens were expected to arrive and be installed. They were to be placed near Walnut Meadow Campground on Highway 21 West, at the old sewer plant below the golf course and at the new fire station on Glades Road. The Berea City Council approved recommending to Disaster and Emergency Services that the old sirens be installed in Garrard and Rockcastle Counties. According to Davis, the installation of the new sirens would provide coverage to most of Berea.
