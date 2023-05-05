Reflection for the week of May 5, 2023

May 8, 1924
New York City health department grateful
In a letter written to Dr. Cowley by Dr. William H. Parks of the New York City Health Department, he expressed his sincere thanks to Berea and its students for their liberal supply of blood serum which they furnished to New York’s children. Dr. Parks said that the first attempt was so successful with children in combating measles that a marked decrease in the disease was noted and undoubtedly many lives were saved through the efforts. Some time ago a second blood serum was furnished to New York City. Forty pints of blood was provided during that donation.
May 6, 1948
Berea Ministerial Association backs youth
The Berea Ministerial Association backed a group of young people associated with the Christian Youth Council in their appeal to campus and community for one thousand dollars to feed hungry children of the world. Some of the churches gave an opportunity for a special offering on Mother’s Day during their regular services. Other churches planned to interest church members in this appeal through films being shown which illustrated how the desperate the need was. The money was to go to the United Nations Appeal for Children. Although initiated by the United Nations, most of the money was given through voluntary contributions. At that time, it was estimated that one half of the children of the world was badly undernourished.
May 3, 1973
New pharmacy to be built on U.S. 25 North
Three Berea pharmacists, Paul Upton, Billy Wagers and Joe Chowning formed a partnership on May 1st and were moving forward with plans to establish a new drug store on U.S. 25 North in Berea and completed the purchase of Hinkle Drug in Berea. Mr. Upton said the new store on U.S. 25 North was to be located just north of Ted Williams Autos, in a building that was not yet constructed. The venture would be an affiliate with Walgreen. It was hoped that the store would be operational by the fall of 1973. Upton’s Drug Store on Chestnut Street would continue to be a full-service pharmacy, Mr. Upton said, but it was still undecided whether Wagers Pharmacy on Main Street would continue with its prescription service or if it would change in character to be a “variety store.” Mr. Upton said that either he or one of his other partners would be present at the Hinkle store in Richmond every day of the week.
May 7, 1998
Clifton Moore passes
Clifton Moore, Berea businessman and community leader passed away April 29, 1998, at St. Joseph Hospital Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born in Clay County, Moore was the son of Albert and Eliza Rethford Moore. He had been a resident of Berea since 1962 when he moved here from McKee. He was a retired educator from the Jackson County School System. Moore was a self-employed accountant and co-owner of Confidential Services in Berea. Moore was a very active member in the Lion’s Club for many years. Moore was also a member of the Berea Chamber of Commerce, the Retired Teachers Association and was a veteran of the United states Marine Corps. Moore received numerous awards in his lifetime including life patron of Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation he was also an honorary Colonel, Aide de Camp with the Kentucky State Police. In 1969, he was selected to appear in Personalities of the South and in the 1970 edition of Community Leaders of America.
