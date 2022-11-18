November 16, 1922
Mrs. Belue in Richmond to occupy new stand
Mrs. B.E. Belue, who was known to The Citizen readers, had sold her ready-to-wear store on Second Street in Richmond to Mrs. Ed Carson Co. Mrs. Belue will open up a store at her old stand in the Soper building on East Main Street, where she planned to continue to carry an up-to-date line of ready-to-wear. Mrs. Carson, who will take possession of Mrs. Belue’s stand had had many years of experience. Both of the ladies had acquired many friends who believed in their ability to succeed.
November 20, 1947
Water spouts
18 feet in the air
Water from a displaced fire hydrant spouted 18 feet into the air on November 13th, when Lester Mc Queen, a Railway Express driver, backed his truck into a hydrant located in front of Berea College’s Liberal Arts Building. McQueen, a former employee of Bill’s Service station and a recent hire to the Railway Express staff, was on a routine delivery run and had taken the asphalt road behind University Walk when the accident occurred. They geyser of water rocketed skyward for a period of 50 minutes, and an estimate by the Heat and Power Department placed the total amount of water that was released to be over 100,000. Water three inches deep ran off down the hill and filtered through the windows and into the basement of the Heat and Power building. The water tower, located near the trunk line running from the L & N tracks into the college property was practically drained dry, the standpipe of the tower recording the gradual drop. Ten minutes after the gusher started bubbling into the air, a crowd of approximately 100 people gathered to watch the torrential downpour and repair work.
November 22, 1979
Carter won’t
seek re-election
Congressman Tim Lee Carter issued the following statement on November 15th from Washington, D.C.: “I am deeply appreciative of the people of Kentucky and especially of the Fifth Congressional District. I can truthfully say that I can consider every person a friend. I am thankful for the support you have given me over the years. In return, I have tried to dedicate myself to your service, I trust I have fought the good fight and that I have kept the faith. I shall not run for reelection to the United States House of Representatives. As to my future, I look forward to seeing the green hills of Kentucky, the deep valleys and the rippling hills. Previous to the surgery I had undergone, I had made up my mind to retire at the end of this term. I am making this announcement at the time in order that those who wish to seek the office I now hold may have ample time to visit the wonderful people of the Fifth Congressional District. Again, it has been a labor of love to serve you. May God bless and keep you.”
November 19, 1992
Council invited to
participate in parade
The shortest Berea City Council in recent history began Tuesday when Brad Park and Jim Master of the Berea Chamber of Commerce addressed the council. Park, Chairman of the Chamber’s 7th Annual ‘Parade Committee, invited each council member to participate in the parade, while Master, Chairman of the Christmas Banquet Committee invited each member to the Christmas Banquet that was to be held on December 10th. In other action, City Attorney J.T. Gilbert read a resolution awarding contract “A” of the new City Park to C&W Construction Company. The contract was awarded to the company at the last council meeting, but Gilbert said due to questions raised after the awarding of this contract, this resolution was needed. This resolution stated why the city did not take the lowest bidder which was New Visions Construction. The resolution states the same reasons were brought out during the last meeting including some construction jobs that New Visions apparently had not finished on time. The resolution also stated that C&W had more, and better equipment and that the city felt the job would be better suited to this company.
