P
olice arrested two would-be burglars in the act during the early morning of March 24th, hopefully putting an end to a rash of residential burglaries and thefts. According to Berea Police, 21 year-old Travis W. Maggard and 22 year-old Jeremy McIntosh of Mt. Vernon Road were arrested and charged with 3rd degree burglary. Maggard received an additional charge of possession of burglary tools. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 123 E. Haiti Road just after midnight. As officers were searching a nearby building, they reportedly saw Maggard running from the building. Officers were able to apprehend him near the back of the property. Upon searching Maggard, officers found a screwdriver upon his person, which Maggard said McIntosh had been using to pry, open the lock of the building. Both men gave police a written statement and admitted to the break in of the building and were lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
T
he Dancing Wheels Company, America’s premiere physically integrated dance company will perform their program “Walking on Clouds,” at Berea College Seabury Center on April 8th. Dancing Wheels was the first modern dance company to integrate professional stand-up and sit-down (wheelchair) dancers. Mary Verdi-Fletcher, President and Founding Artistic Director, a pioneer in the field of integrated dance, started the Dancing Wheels Company in 1980 and for more than a quarter century, they have performed and inspired people of all abilities around the world. In the United States the company presented more than 100 performances each year. Serving as a source of inspiration in the development of other integrated dance programs around the globe, Dancing wheels, has taken part in ambassadorial tours to Prague in the Republic of Czech, Guatemala, and Poland. The company represented the United States at the International Very Special Arts Festival in Brussels, Belgium and Los Angeles, California. They also were the opening to the 1st National Conference of Careers in the Arts for People with Disabilities held at the Kennedy Center. Dancing Wheels has also been featured in numerous national publications and television programs including ABC/s “Christopher Reeve, A Celebration of Hope,” Sunday Morning, CNN and Good Morning America. The company was the recipient of the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Outreach in Ohio and the 1997 National Rehabilitation Achievement Award.
S
tudents attending Madison County Schools in the fall of 2011, may see fresh produce in their schools if farmers and educators could pull off the coordination of an ambitious Farm to School program. Madison County Schools organized a meeting with local farmers on March 29th at the Madison County Extension Office to start a dialogue about local producers selling their fruits and/or vegetables to the county for school meals. Over 50 people showed up for the meeting, mostly local farmers who were interested in hearing about the new program. “We hope when you leave that this is something you’re interested in doing. Remember that we don’t just want your food, we also want you as a presence in our classrooms and hallways,” said Food Services Director Emily Agee. The National Farm to School Program is run by the Center for Food and Justice, a division of the Urban and environmental Policy Institute at Occidental College. The program not only involves local food producers selling their product to schools, but also educating children about food sources and agriculture through field trips to farms and nutritional education within the schools. Kentucky Department of Education was encouraging school systems around Kentucky to start a Farm to School program and Hired Tina Garland as the program’s coordinator. During the meeting Garland commented, “Why can’t our Kentucky farmers feed our Kentucky children?” She expressed concern that children of today do not know where their food comes from. Different local farmers expressed concern about the growing season, since the majority of their crops are produced during the summer when school is not in session. Agee told them that she would be able to use their summer produce as a part of the summer feeding program that the district conducts each summer. When farmers inquired about pricing for their products, Garland stated that food service directors set that price, but it could change every day. Farmers attending the meeting from other counties where the project was already in place, said they sold their product to the schools systems at prices comparable to their usual fees. Agee collected contact information from the local farmers as they entered the meeting and told them she would be contacting all of them to see if they were interested in participating and what types of produce they could offer. She also committed to sending them a list of the items that could be utilized immediately. Garland spoke of the long- term goals of having local farmers also supply the meat, dairy and other schools though regulations make that a much more complicated process. “There’s no reason that someday we can’t supply all of the beef, chicken, the produce, the milk and the eggs for everybody in Kentucky,” stated Garland.
T
he 2009/2010 Madison County Special Olympics basketball season was a challenging, yet successful one. For the second year in a row, Madison County had two teams competing for a state championship title. Over the season, both teams competed in the Lexington basketball league against six other teams in their divisions. The Mad Dogs and Enterprise enjoyed challenging season, willing several games by wide margins. Both teams competed at the Regional Tournament in February and brought home silver medals in their division. This qualified both teams to be able to compete in the state championship games at the State Tournament. On Saturday, March 13th, both Madison County Enterprise, coached by Lloyd Parson and the Madison County Mad Dogs, coached by Maggy Kriebel, traveled to Louisville to compete in the 2010 Special Olympics of Kentucky State Basketball Tournament. There were 91 teams from across the state compete. Each team was required to play at least two regular season games in order to qualify for the Regional Tournament. From there only 40 would advance to the State Tournament. The Season was a success for both teams, not only because of the overwhelming sense of victory, but also for the camaraderie and self confidence the athletes developed each time they walked onto the court.
