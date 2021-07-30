4-H members meet Paula Deen
On Saturday, July 14, members of the Madison County 4-H Means Business Club were invited to the Kentucky 4-H Foundation event with Food Network Star, Paula Deen, This event was coordinated as an effort to raise money for 4-H programs across the state. The young entrepreneurs who participate in this club sell everything from magnets to jewelry. This year’s event was very successful bringing in approximately $1,400. At the conclusion of the event, members of the Madison County Club were able to go up on stage and present Deen with a gift bag containing items from each member’s business.
Flora’s legacy
Flora Allen loved to quilt, so it seemed appropriate that Berea should a name a quilt show in her honor. Some of Flora’s friends suggested the idea to the steering committee for the Berea Quilt Extravaganza and they agreed. As a result, the 2007 show will be the first Flora Allen Community Quilt Show.
Allen, a retired teacher and business owner had made well over 100 quilts in her lifetime and was still working on quilts at the time of her passing in 2004. Her daughter, Nora Ruth Jenkins, said, “She had just finished quilting one and she had starting cutting out the pieces for another.
‘We found them beside the chair where she always sat to make her quilts.”
As a part of Flora Allen Day, many of the more than 100 quilts were displayed at the Berea Welcome Center for people to come and see.
Police respond to stabbing
An altercation at an apartment on North Broadway sent a man to the hospital while another man went to jail claiming self-defense. 19-year old, Gregg S. Sizemore of Logston Road was charged with second-degree assault following the incident that occurred around 11:30 Saturday night. According to Berea Police Captain, Ken Clark, police were called to 210 North Broadway in reference to a fight. “According to Sizemore, he got out of his car and was attacked.” During the attack Elbert Shackleford pulled a knife on Sizemore and Sizemore allegedly took the knife and stabbed Shackleford in the left arm and thigh. Sizemore said it was in self defense but that was to be determined in court.” Clark said. Shackleford was taken to St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room, where he received stitches for his wounds. He was then released according to Sargent Tim Tutt.
Horse takes gallop
The western stretch of Chestnut Street resembled the final stretch at Keeneland on Wednesday morning when a lone horse galloped his way through town making it as far as Pizza Hut. Bliss, the beloved horse of Elizabeth Spencer of Orchard Street, took a tour of Berea after breaking free from his fence. Around 9:30 am, the grey horse was spotted trotting down the middle of Chestnut Street. Two motorists, Paul Gadd and an unidentified female, stopped their commute to attempt to capture the loose pony. Berea Police Sargent David Gregory, said that they are sometimes called to corral a small or miniature horse that sometimes escapes its confines in Berea, but this was a first for a horse this size. Following the fiasco, Spencer walked Bliss home. The only injury was a small scrape along the horse’s neck.
