On March 11, 2011, the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection issued notices of violations to Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Incorporated as a result of waste water contaminated with hexavent chromium 6 being released into the company’s storm retention basin. While the company was unsure of how much chromium leaked or where the origin of the leak was, they were taking protective measures to resolve the situation. Director of Human Resources, Jason McGinnis, stated, “ We’re currently working with the state now and were fully cooperative. We intend to continue to work with them until it can be resolved. We’re fully committed to do what it takes to get it right.” The leak was discovered on February 4th when discolored water was found in the storm retention basin. Hitachi reported the discovery to the state who came and conducted tests which confirmed the leak. According to a press release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet stated that the levels of chromium were not related to the discoloration, as a harmless coolant product caused it. Storm water did not leave the Hitachi property and the basin was plugged to prevent further discharge. Berea Utilities worked with Hitachi to treat and dispose of the contaminated water.
Several recent automobile thefts had occurred in Berea with the most recent of the year occurred on March 18, 2011, when a 2000 Dodge Neon valued at $1500 was stolen from a Baugh Street Residence. According to Berea Police Captain, Ken Clark, the keys had been left in the car. Although there were no solid leads, a car stolen that had been stolen from Boone Square Mall was discovered in Rockcastle County with very little damage. On March 5th, a 2001 Ford conversion van with a wheelchair lift, valued at $27,000, was stolen from the parking lot of Glades Road Christian Church. The police had no leads on the theft. On March 12th a 1993 gray Mazda, valued at $200, was towed away from a resident’s drive on Bluebird Avenue. The car had gone un-driven and unregistered for several years. Police suspected that the car was towed by someone and sold for scrap. Officer Clark stated, “I think because of the economy, they are not only stealing copper but anything they can get their hands on. Some we recovery, some we don’t. I think people are taking them to drive where they’re going and leaving them
A flyover of Madison County was funded in 2011 by several different agencies including Eastern Kentucky University, the City of Berea, Berea College, Madison County PVA, Madison County Schools, Emergency Management Agency and Madison County Fiscal Court. It had been 3 years since the last flyover. Planes equipped with cameras flew above Madison County and used pictometry to gain accurate maps and images. Pictometry was an information system that was used that combined aerial imaging with a software system. This provided up-to-date information about roads, buildings and waterways in the Madison County area. Information gained from this flyover benefitted many Madison County agencies with the updated data and information it provided.
A one-stop-shop for gardeners of all levels was held at Berea College Gardens and Greenhouse located on Scaffold Cane Road. The one-stop-shop was sponsored by Sustainable Berea in partnership with Berea College’s Spring Plant Sale. Experts were on hand to answer questions and numerous local businesses were on hand, offering anything and everything one could need to start a garden. Local gardeners along with Amanda Sears from the Madison County Extension Office were on hand to answer questions people might have had about gardening.
Four Berea Community High School seniors were recently awarded prestigious scholar ships in various areas. Luke Ambrose, was awarded the PNC Bank/KHSAA 11th region Boys’ Basketball Scholarship. This award is given to one male and one female basketball player from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions. The scholarship is given to students who best represent academic success, leadership, and community service. The scholarship was in the amount of $1,000 that was applied to one year’s school expenses. Adelon French was awarded a scholarship from the Ohio Valley Technical Center at a previously held welding competition. The scholarship was for one free class at Bluegrass Community and Technical School in Lexington. Jesse Edwards received the Just Keep Dreaming Scholarship at a local dance competition. She had written an essay about how dance had helped her throughout high school. The amount of the scholarship was not known at the time of the paper’s publication. Wendy Price was informed that she was a recipient of a scholarship to Lindsey Wilson College. She received the John B. Begley scholarship for full tuition, room and board. To be eligible for this scholarship the scholar was required participate in at least two co-curricular activities and be a leader in at least one. He or she was required to display strong morals and fulfill a service component. Wendy was the editor of the BCHS newspaper and an active participant in drama and the local Berea Festival Dancers.
adison Southern High School Student Technology Association (TSA) recently attended and competed at the Kentucky TSA Conference in Louisville. The students participated in a variety of competitive events against other TSA students from across the state. M. Jay Parsons, Alex Kersey and Math Ruffner took first place in Webpage Design. Dylan Jones took third place in CAD Engineering and animation. This was the third straight year he had placed in the top three in the state in this event. Matt Ruffner, Dalton Cain, Jesse Melhuish and Dylan Jones took second place in Vex Robotics. Elliot Sizemore, Jeremiah Sparks and Joe Carrick took second place in Architecture Modeling. Dylan Jones took fourth place in Manufacturing Prototype. Matt Ruffner too fourth place in Transportation Modeling, Dalton Cain and Dylan Jones were finalists in Problem Solving. Dalton Cain was a finalist in Dragster Design. Jesse Melhuish was a finalist in Dragster Design. Jesse Melhuish, Dalton Cain, and Matt Ruffner were finalists in the Technology. In addition, Madison Southern High School student Jesse Melhuish was elected to serve as a state officer in the position of Treasure for the Kentucky Technology Student Association for the 2011-2012 school years.
