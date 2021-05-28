Appalachian Spice Day
Students at Silver Creek Elementary School got a taste of the way things use to be during the Appalachian Spice Day. Artists and craftspersons from the Berea area were invited to the school to share how the methods they use to create art were once a way of life. Blacksmith Bob Montgomery explained the factors involved with working with iron. Frank Jenkins used hand-powered shears to remove wool from a year old ewe. He explained that it took almost a half an hour to sheer a sheep if they “don’t jump around too much.” Ele Workman demonstrated how tread and fabric cam be dyed naturally. First the thread must be washed to remove the grease or the color may not take. Workman used dyes made from marigolds and poplar to make the tread a golden yellow color.
Poster contest winners
Recently, the Humane Society Animal League for Live of Madison County recently sponsored a poster contest. Winners were as follows: Sara Walters (Kirksville Elementary) was the 5th grade winner of a $50 savings bond; Raven Shearer (St. Mark’s School) was the 2nd grade winner of a $50 savings bond; Sara Thesing (St. Mark’s School) was the 1st grade winner of a $50 savings bond; and Taylor Satterhwaite (Berea Community) was the 3rd grade winner of a $50 savings bond; Elizabeth Rison (Kit Carson Elementary) was the 4th grade winner of a $50 savings bond. Eva Adele-Cortes (Kirksville Elementary) was the countywide winner of a $200 savings bond and a 1-year membership to the Lexington Children’s museum.
Search for fire chief
The search for a new fire chief during a personnel committee meeting during this week in 2003, may have began and ended in the same session.
Berea Fire Chief Bob Davis announced his retirement less than two weeks previous to the session and it looked as if Deputy Chief, Randy Rigsby was poised to fill Davis’ position.
The committee, chaired by councilman Virgil Burnside, interviewed Rigsby as the only candidate to apply for the position. According to City Administrator, Randy Stone, the position had been advertised internally prior to the committee meeting. Rigsby began with the Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue in 1982.
He was hired full-time with the city’s fire department in 1988. He was currently serving as deputy chief after promotions in 1998 and 1999.
Rigsby told committee members that he currently organized training and maintained the department’s records. His other qualifications included knowledge of the department’s budget, extensive training on equipment (including the new aerial truck) as well as experience with personnel matters.
He was the author of the incident command system and procedures for “suspicious white powder” in the wake of the recent anthrax scares.
Council member Chester Powell said that Rigsby had the full backing of the fire department and the decision to recommend him to the position was unanimous.
Mayor Steven Connelly was expected to approve the recommendation at the June 3 council meeting.
Teachers honored
Several local teachers were recently honored with the Excellence in Teaching Awards from Campbellsville University. Madison County teachers who were honored included: Denise Ann Rains; Christie M. Fain-Shanks; and Cherry Lynn Pinson. Thana Taylor Connelly from Rockcastle County (Berea Resident) was also honored.
Panama journey
Three teenagers were preparing to embark on a journey to Chitre, Panama for the summer. Justin Baldwin, Ashley Marcum and Sara Tomlin would be leaving for Panama on July 20and would return on August 3.
Their trip would take them to Garden Valley, Texas for a three-day training camp.
There with other teenagers, the three would learn their roll in a street drama called The Journey Man.
The drama was an interpretation of the way Jesus was crucified and how others and their feelings about it viewed the crucifixion. After their time in the training camp, they will leave for Panama where they will perform the street drama and then speak with people in the crowd by God and Jesus.
During their time on the trip, the teens were free to speak and play with the children in the streets as well as spread the word of God through personal evangelism.
