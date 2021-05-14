Charles Hardegree, owner of Superior IGA had been planning on how his store could better serve customers even before the threat of Kroger surfaced. Six months previous, his IGA started a plan to put a customer reward plan. Hardegree was planning on working with other local businesses to provide additional rewards with the program. Hardegree, who purchased the Berea IGA in December 2000, had owned the Brodhead IGA since January, 2000. He agreed that the future success of Superior IGA would be greatly affected by a Kroger. “When you add a store the size of Kroger – or any chain store – to an area the size of Berea, it will affects all businesses that sell the same products,: Hardegree said. Hardegree said, with the arrival of the Wal-Mart Super Center, two independent grocery stores went out of business. He added that Superior’s volume was cut in half as a result of the new store. When competition comes from chain stores, he said, it affects the independent store’s volume and profit, making harder to pay off debt. “Either Berea has to continue growing, or some (stores) will have to go.” Hardegree said. He said that Superior would be able to offer things that Kroger would not be able to provide. Being locally owned and having local employees allow the store to give personal attention to customers.
Dr. Joy Hager was recently bestowed with a Outstanding Alumni award from Eastern Kentucky University’s College of Health Sciences Department along with the Department of Exercise and Sports Science. Hager, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from E.K.U., had served as athletic director, chair of the Department of Health and Physical Education and coached several sports at Berea College. She was also a past president of the Kentucky Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Berea is home to some of the most talented artists and craftsmen in the United States, but being a part of the city’s arts and crafts community was a far cry from how some of them began. 2001’s Frost Award Winner Jimmy Lou Jackson focused her eyes on the wonderful swirls of color in her hand-made glass beads – much different from her former occupation of peering through a microscope. “I spent 35 years screening pap smears,” Jackson, said, “I trained at Harper Hospital in the mid 1960’s. The federal government paid people to train as a part of a cancer control project grant when pap screenings first began.” Being a Berea native and seeing the condition of women’s health care in Kentucky first hand, Jackson said, working in the lab wasn’t a job, it was a mission. Jackson saw life through the lenses of microscopes in Somerset and Lexington, which se said was physically exhausting considering the amount of concentration she had to use on a daily basis. Then she became fascinated with rocks and minerals. Her life of looking through a microscope was about to change, but not by much. A game she played as a child led her on a new path. “ I always played with marbles as a kid and took of all the boys’ marbles. It seemed like you got lost in glass.” Jackson left the lab and took on making glass beads upon her return. “I had turned 55 in July and on August 1st, I was told I was no longer needed (in the lab),” she said, “I came home, used my carport and bought my equipment. Glass was my thing, and screening paps gave me the science I needed to make the glass beads.”
Brandon Campbell, a student at Madison Southern High School, has been named a United States National Award Winner in band. Band director, Barron Jones, nominated him for the award. Campbell is the son of Jeffrey and Sharie Campbell.
The Berea Arts Council and the Berea Housing Authority had recently concluded a program entitled, “Act Out” designed to encourage self-expression through various media by middle school and elementary school-aged children. The program, held on six consecutive Saturday mornings, attracted dozens of young people for such activities as theater games, photography, storytelling, papermaking by hand, and creating visual textures. The program was made possible by a project grant from the Kentucky Arts Council to the Berea Arts Council. It was designed to encourage self-expression, individuality and pride amongst young people. “These learning experiences will reward all of the children for the rest of their lives,” said Doris Wyatt, executive director of the Housing Authority of Berea. We appreciate the talents and time of the Berea Arts Council to provide this opportunity.” A different artist presented each program. Sarah Evans of the Regional Arts Education Network directed the session on theater games. She encouraged the participants to express their thoughts and emotions though movement, voice and acting out short scenes. Berea photographer, Sean Perry, helped participants to use disposable cameras to tell their own stories with clarity and effectiveness through pictures. Storyteller Mitch Barrett helped give the participants ideas for giving voice to their stories. Paper-making artists Teresa Libby and Heather Richardson taught the participants how to make their own paper for books. Art Council board member Sharon Huff-Carter led participants in a class on painting and texture to help them experiment with various ways to make textures using conventional art tools such as string and stamps. “It was a pleasure working with such creative enthusiastic young people. Project grants like this allow the council more opportunities to outreach more art experiences.”
Dr. Bennett (Ben) D. Poage, executive director of the Appalachian Ministries Education Resource Center has been named chairman of the Mt. Zion Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Sesquicentennial committee. As chair Poage, a Disciples of Christ Minister, will direct events and activities schedule for June, 2002, which marks the church’s 150th anniversary.
