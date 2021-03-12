Sunshine Friends Preschool student Jackson Kling (whose dad is an assistant football coach with Madison Southern) had a challenge on his hands trying to get his friends to get their heads into a playground game of football. Chalk drawings, toy trucks and chase games all proved to be problematic distractions to Jackson’s efforts. However, he was persistent and was successful in getting off several plays, including a game-ending touchdown followed by the ever-important touchdown dance. Kling was able to put together 2 teams, get them to huddle and get them down into a 3 point stance (well, sort of) even though his offensive guards were often distracted with other playground activities.
On Saturday, February 22, Berea Community High School crowned their Winter Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony was followed by the annual dance later that evening. Seniors Jacob Modine and Emily Keyser were crowned the 2014 Homecoming King and Queen. “I was very honored and shocked to win. I’m thankful for everyone who voted for me and Jacob,” Emily said about being voted Queen. Jason Strong and Hayley Penn were named Junior Prince and Princess; Austin Philbeck and Griffin Roberts were named Sophomore Prince and Princess and Levi Saderholm and Katie Okumu were named 9th grade Prince and Princess.
The Madison County Library hosted one of Madison County’s treasures on Saturday when 100-year-old Edna Oliver visited to share her century of memories from living and working in Madison County. With her mind still as sharp as a tack, she easily recounted how much the world had changed during her lifetime. Oliver said that technology was probably the biggest and most drastic changes she had witnessed. She said that at that time of her interview, she continued to read numerous books and at least 2 newspapers a day but she had yet to attempt to learn the computer. Oliver taught for over 43 years, most of them in Madison County. She attended teacher training at Eastern. From there she spent 7 years teaching 4 grades in a 2-room schoolhouse. She went on to teach at Red House School before becoming Principal. After 6 years, Madison County decided to remove all female principals and replace them with males. Oliver said, “We just accepted it. We didn’t know what we could have done.” Many of her former students attended this 100th Birthday celebration. Church also played an important role in Oliver’s life and she commented that she thought it was part of the reason she had lived so long. Oliver stated, “I’ve had a good life and I have no regrets.”
If all property in Madison County were to be taxed, regardless of religious, educational or governmental exemptions, it was estimated that approximately $157 million dollars of taxable property would be added to the 2014, tax rolls of the community and according to Madison County Property Value Administrator Billy Ackerman, that amount was likely a bit on the low side since exempt property does not receive the same careful updating of assessment value as taxable property. To assess these properties yearly would take the lion’s share of his office’s time and resources. With large property owners such as Berea College being exempt from property taxes with over 100 parcels, as well as those owned by religious organizations and governments, the City of Berea had a much larger percentage of untaxed property than what has been annexed from Madison County in previous years. The untaxed property in the Berea annex from the county was assessed at approximately $16 million. While the PVA’s office keeps track of exempt property values, Ackerman cautioned that the dollar amount associated with each exempt property is far from exact.
A different kind of music was heard in Berea on Thursday, March 13, when Berea College hosted the band Pharaoh’s Daughter at the Phelps Stokes Building. Pharaoh’s Daughter was an American Jewish world music band from New York City. Their style blended a psychedelic sensibility and a Pan-American sensuality This “cutting edge” New York City groove band” was lead by singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist, Basya Schechter, had a mix of American Folk, Jewish Klezmer and Middle-Eastern sounds. The music of Pharaoh’s Daughter, included swirling Hasidic chants, Mizrahi and Sephardi, folk rock and spiritual styling’s filtered through percussion, flute, strings, and electronica blending traditional Middle-Eastern and Judaic melodies with Arabic. and African Rhythms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.