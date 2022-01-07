Appalachian heritage
A fixture at Berea college since 1938, the Christmas Country Dance school provided a week of concentrated instruction in Appalachian folk dancing, the English folk dances from which the mountain dances sprang, traditional music and crafts, for teachers and students and those who love the traditional arts. Classes offered included contra dancing, English country dancing, Appalachian clogging, sacred harp singing, and woodcarving. Participants could also take part in a Mummer play, an ancient British reenactment of the ritual death and rebirth of the year, which is traditional performed at the Solstice time; or learn the art of the Morris, a British ritual dance which developed from the Mummer tradition. The Christmas School was started by an Englishman, Frank Smith, who joined the staff of Berea College Foundation School in 1923. His involvement in the folk recreation movement inspired him to travel the mountains of the southern highlands in 1933 to explore the possibility of starting traditional folk dance and activity programs in Appalachian communities. Smith quickly bumped up against a wall of religious opposition; not only were most forms of social dancing considered sinful, but also considered to be a source of drunkenness and violence. Working with what was acceptable (English folk dances, the Kentucky “running set” taught in the settlement and folk schools, and traditional play-party games), the first Mountain Folk Festival was held in Berea in the spring of 1935. When the demand for folk recreation leaders outstripped availability, Smith launched the first Christmas County Dance School in December of 1935. Sessions were offered in country dancing, Morris and Sword dancing, and crafting shepherds’ pipes. There were public demonstrations of English and American country dances, Morris dance and audience-participation singing. By 1959, more relaxed attitudes toward dance forms and a greater appreciation of mountain music allowed staff musicians to bring in what Loyal Jones called, “rowdy old banjo and fiddle tunes,” with contra dancing in 1969, and Appalachian clogging in 1974. Over the years, prominent instructors have included Richard Chase, Loyal Jones, Matt Boggs, the McLain family, the Ritchie family, Warren May, and Pamela Corley. From its initial enrollment in 1938 of 32 people, the Country Dance School had grown to 300 students in 2004.
First baby
The new year brought more than wishes for a prosperous future for Alyssa and Clint McMaine of Berea. Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 1st, the couple gave birth to Evan Isaac McMaine, the first baby born in Madison County in 2004, at Richmond’s Pattie A. Clay Regional Medical Center. Evan weighted 9 pounds and was a little over 21 inches long. He was the couple’s second child. The couple had recently moved to Berea from Richmond and received numerous gifts from local businesses to mark the occasion.
Alcan, ARD success
Alcan, a global leader in aluminum recycling, raised $30,000 during its second annual America Recycles Day (ARD)aluminum can recycling contest to benefit the Cans for Habitat program. Alcan employees from 13 different U.S. states collected and recycled nearly one million beverage cans through ARD which took place November 15, 2003. “Alcan’s aluminum can recycle campaign is a great success story for recycling aluminum and Habitat for Humanity – the value of the aluminum and the corporate match raised over $30,000 that will benefit thirteen Habitat affiliates, “stated Marth Finn Brooks, senior vice president, Alcan, Incorporated and president and CEO Alcan Rolled Products Americas and Asia. “Aluminum is the perfect metal for a project like this because it is the most valuable recycled beverage packing material, earning up to 20 times more for its collection than other types of packaging.” In Madison County, Alcan’s Berea plant on Mayde Road collected 5,700 pounds and raised $7,337 for Habitat for Humanity making them the recipient of the 2003’s $5,000 grand prize for their local Habitat affiliate. Employees and members of the Berea community collected the most cans with 5,700 pounds as well as topping the average collected per employee at an astonishing 52 pounds. Alcan, a national sponsor of America Recycles Day, held the recycling contest to coincide with the ARD celebration that focused on creating and maintaining awareness for recycling and its benefits.
Commented
