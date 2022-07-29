July 29, 1922
The meeting members of the Farm Bureau of this county in the Circuit Court room at Richmond last Saturday, July 25th was attended by more than twenty men from Berea. According to records brought back by the Berea representatives, the organization of the Bureau was making great headway. Officers were elected at the Richmond Meeting and the county was divided into fifteen communities. Each of these communities was to hold a meeting on Friday night, July 30th for the purpose of selecting a member to serve on the general board. This board would hold a meeting on Saturday afternoon, July 31st in the Circuit Court room in Richmond to elect an organization secretary. One hundred and twenty-four farmers had already signed up. Berea community had 22, with the prospects of many more. The officers elected at the Richmond Meeting on July 25th were as follows: A.K. McConn, president; T.E. Baldwin, Jr., 1st vice president’ and T.S. Hagan treasurer. Much of the success of the organization moving forward would depend heavily up on the secretary that would be selected at the upcoming meeting. It was believed that the board would look extensively at the candidates for the right man to fill this position.
July 31, 1947
The Berea College summer schools in Petroleum Sedimentation and Structural Geology recently made a trip to the Kentucky River Gorge at Clay’s Ferry. The students deciphered the geologic history of the region by the Ordovician fossils and rocks from the top of the gorge on both sides of the river to the water level. The Kentucky River Fault had been concerning in the past in regards to relationship to the new bridge at Clay’s Ferry, was surveyed and studied. Instead of the fault being one break in the strata, as had been previously thought, there is a fault zone consisting of the clean break in the strata together with an adjacent zone where rocks are faulted, crushed, and folded so intensely that the strata are often standing on end. The fault zone was measured and found to be about 429 feet across the outcrop along the road near the Richmond side of the lower bridge. Measured straight across the fault zone, the distance is somewhat less. The displacements of the strata are associated with a great fold in the rock that broke and faulted along the upper portion of the fold, the side toward Richmond sinking so far downward that the Lexington limestone, which was originally deposited on top of the Highbridge limestone, was now at the level with the Highbridge limestone at the fault. The students of the three classes also determined where the Kentucky River formerly flowed at the top of what was then the gorge, before the gorge was formed. Uplifts of the region caused the river to cut downward later to the present stream channel to the level of the lower bridge and the terrace at either end of the lower bridge was at one time the river bottom.
July 26, 1979
A funnel cloud was sighted directly over Berea’s City Hall on Monday evening, July 24th during a thunderstorm that came out of the southeast. According to the Richmond post of the Kentucky State Police, a funnel cloud was sighted about two miles west of Berea at 6>52 p.m. Eyewitnesses also report that a funnel cloud formed over the downtown area, then traveled in a northwesterly direction. “I couldn’t see it for very long because of the angle of the window,” said police dispatcher Art Hayes, who was on duty at the time. “But I knew right away what it was – or at least what it looked like.” “My son came in the house and said, guess what I just saw?”, said a Berea woman who lived near Berea City Hall. “He said it looked just like a little tail hanging down.” At about the same time, the central downtown area lost electrical power for several minutes causing both the police station and fire department to run on emergency power. No tornadoes were reported as a result of the storm.
July 30, 1992
The Berea Tourism and Convention Commission recently received a grant totaling $4,591 from the State Department of Travel and Development matching funds system. The matching funds program provided grants to 102 tourism groups during the state’s 1991 – 1992 fiscal year. Grant recipients included nine regional tourism organizations that received funds to print regional brochures, underwrite advertising campaigns, and to conduct other promotional activities. The grants ranged from $30,000 to approximately $102,000, and the state provides 80 percent of the funding with the remaining balance coming from the regional association. Melissa Gross of the Berea Tourism Commission said that the funds were helpful. “These funds allow us to extend our advertising dollar farther than would be possible with our tight budget,” Gross said. The Berea Tourism Commission applied for about $9,000 but Gross said that the award amount from the state tends to be half of the requested total. Bluegrass Tourism Region received the highest award at approximately $66,800. The matching funds also funded some local tourism promotions with up to a 50% state share. Applicants were reviewed by local committees composed of tourism and other civic leaders with the final decision being made by Travel Development.
Travel Development Commissioner Bob Stewart said local grants had diminished in recent years because of an increased emphasis on regional promotion.
