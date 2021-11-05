Breathitt wins race
for Governor
Madison County and Kentucky have chosen Edward T. (Ned) Breathitt to serve as the state’s next governor. Reports as of press time in 1963, showed Breathitt with an approximate 15,000 vote lead over his Republican opponent, Louie B. Nunn. Madison County gave Breathitt a lead of 563 (5,355 to 4,972) votes. Nunn carried west Berea 161 to 125. Breathitt led east Berea 281 to 252.
In addition to the gubernatorial election, two constitutional amendments which appeared on the ballot were both defeated.
Green, Newman win
county contests
Madison Countians elected Willie Greene as their state Representative and Mrs. Edric White Newman as the new Circuit Court Clerk. Both were Democrats.
Green defeated Malcom A. Jones 5,118 to 4,391. Newman defeated Bobby W. Robinson with an edge of 501 votes (5,178 to 4,674). In other races, H. O. Porter won re-election as Circuit Court judge of Madison and Clark Counties.
He had no opposition. James S. Chenault, who also had no opposition, was elected as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the same district.
Ford Foundation
grants awarded
The Ford Foundation announced the presentation of a $250,000 grant to the Council of Southern Mountains, which maintained an office in Berea. The grant was a three-year dispersal and financed projects in education, research, and publication.
According to Associate Executive Secretary Loyal Jones, it was the largest grant the council had received to date and would allow them to hire 3 specialists in education, a specialist each for research and publication and several secretaries.
These positions were all based in the Berea office.
The education project involved conferences for educators and will encourage pilot programs designed to improve and enrich public education in the “Appalachian South.” Stay-in school campaigns, cultural enrichment and adult education projects were started because of the grant.
The research project established a clearing house on Appalachian resear4ch.
It collected all known research and sought to correlate research plans and techniques to ensure total coverage.
The publication project published research data and other significant literature. These materials were made available to mountain leaders and students of the region.
Health building fund
at halfway point
Madison County had reached the halfway mark in its drive for funds for its public health center.
As of the previous week, over $7,500 had been contributed or pledged to the public subscription campaign.
The goal for the project was $15,000. When that amount was attained, state and Federal sources were expected to contribute $45,000.
The total cost of the project was anticipated to be $60,000. Dr. Louise Hutchins said that $3,021 had been given in Berea and $2,700 in surplus form the oral polio drive had been allocated to the project. Some $900 had been contributed in Richmond and an additional $400 had been pledged.
Hutchins also commented that the Mountain Maternal Health League had also pledged to give the final $500 to the campaign.
State Police barracks planned in Richmond
A new state police headquarters was slated to be built in Richmond on the Eastern College Bypass at the point where Kit Carson Drive intersects with the bypass, just south of the new coliseum.
Governor Bert T. Combs made the announcement, saying that the needed improvements would be designated as a memorial to Trooper William Tevis, who was killed in the line of duty on May 25.
The Board of Regents of Eastern Kentucky State College has offered to make an adequate lot available for the project.
Safety Commissioner Glenn Lovern said that the location proposed for the barracks was ideal because it would allow rapid access to I-75 that was to be built southbound.
There were 21 troopers and three sergeants assigned to the Richmond post. The district covered by the post in 1963 included eleven counties:
Madison, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Clark, Garrard, Lincoln, Boyle, Jessamine and Mercer. Sergeant Troy Baily was serving post commander. The state police headquarters prior to the new facility was located in a rented building on Lexington Road outside the city limits of Ri
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.