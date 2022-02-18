Churchill Weavers to close doors
After 85 years of innovation, quality and anchoring in the Berea crafts market, Churchill Weavers would officially close their doors on April 3, 2007. The announcement was made by Crown Craft, Inc., the Louisiana- based company that owned the Berea institution. Churchill President Li8la Bellando said that many efforts had been made to save the Berea landmark, including a push to convert the establishment into a working museum. Offers to purchase the facility fell through, including one unconfirmed effort from the city. According to a press release from Crown Craft dated February 2, 2007, “The company had recently announced that it had entered a non-binding letter of intent for the possible sale of all assets related to Churchill Weavers to Bedford Cottage, LLC. Since the time of that release, the Crown Craft Company, LLC and Bedford Cottage, LLC had determined that they would not be able to complete the transaction. Management notified employees that the Company had begun the process of liquidating Churchill. According to E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Craft, the decision to close a company as old and respected as Churchill was a difficult one. However, Churchill had been unprofitable for a few years. With that announcement, the final chapter in the history of Churchill Weavers was coming to an end and Berea would be losing one of its most recognizable landmarks.
Explosive device found
Berea police and fire units responded to a home on Highway 1016 after the property owner discovered an improvised explosive device. Kentucky State Police said that the device was discovered during renovations that were taking place at the property. A safety perimeter was established around the area and the Kentucky State Police Hazardous Device Unit, the Lexington Police Hazardous Device Unit along with the Lexington Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were called in. Residents in the surrounding area were asked to shelter in place in a location furthest from the scene. The device was rendered safe using a disruptive process with no resulting damage to the structure or surrounding area. As of press time (2007), this continued to be an ongoing investigation.
Inspectors finish work
International chemical weapons inspectors from six different countries had conducted a verification inspection of the chemical weapons stockpile maintained by the Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) to ensure continuing compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspectors, operating under the authority of the CWC treaty, counted and verified every chemical weapon stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot. The inspection team was compromised of members from Romania, Pakistan, France, Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Russia and Burkina Faso. Lieutenant Tom Closs, Commander of the Chemical Activity commented, “The inspection was very thorough in its scope and efficient in its execution. To physically inventory over 100,000 chemical munitions is an enormous task. It was truly an international, national and local team effort which made it happen effectively.” This inspection was the eleventh time the Blue Grass has been inspected as a part of the CWC. Blue Grass was the first chemical weapons stockpile to be inspected internationally.
Hospice hope
Hospice Care Plus was asking Madison County residents to help them attain a very “longstanding dream.” That dream, a new inpatient facility in Richmond for the terminally ill. The facility which was under construction and slated to open in December of 207, was $2.6 million short on needed funding. Aaron Housh, spokesperson for Hospice Care Plus stated, “We’re doing a lot,” referencing the efforts to raise public awareness as well as the $1 million dollars within a 10-month time frame. A Public Service Announcement featuring honorary chairman, Ashley Judd would soon begin airing on local television channels. In addition, a fund raising “thermometer” would be placed on display at the Madison County Court House. There was to be a second “thermometer” placed at a yet to be disclosed prominent location in Berea as well. Hospice had also been in discussion with a prominent Madison County bank to handle donations. The 12-bed facility would be the largest of its kind in Kentucky and according to Housh would incorporate the Hospice philosophy of comfort as well as providing a homelike environment for the entire family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.