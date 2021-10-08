Financial cuts
While Berea Community School didn’t receive an extensive financial cut from the state, as they had feared, they were going to still face some tough budgeting times. The Kentucky Department of Education had originally projected for the district to receive $4,957,617 in SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) monies which was based on an average attendance of 940. However, the district average ended up being 972 by mid-year, raising their funding to $5,062,386. Acting Superintendent, Mike Hogg pointed out to the school board, that before the cut came from the state, the school would have received an additional $250,000 for the increased attendance, however they only received $104,769. Because of the increase in attendance,” Hogg said, “we’re still within our budget. But we are serving an extra 32 students without the funding to support them. There’s not a rosy picture within this at all.” He also pointed out that the additional funding the district received through the increased attendance had already been spent on extra teachers and instructional assistants that were hired to accommodate extra students in kindergarten and third grade. This didn’t include extra instructional materials and textbooks.
Promising neighborhoods
Since President Obama announced on December 19, 2011, that Berea College was one of five organizations that received a Promise Neighborhood grant, staff from Berea College had been working long hours to get the program off the ground and running. The start date for the project was January 1, 2012. “We’re working on the program staffing now,” said Drema Gentry, the executive director of externally sponsored programs at Berea, the umbrella department over the Promise Neighborhood Grant. “We hope to have them hired within the next few weeks and have the academic specialists in the schools by March 1st.” Jenny Blackson, former director of Forward in the Fifth in Berea, was to serve as the director of the Promise Neighborhood program. Berea College was the only successful grantee working with multiple locations, which included Jackson, Owsley, and Clay counties; and one of the two rural programs receiving funding. This was the largest grant, per annual amount that the externally sponsored programs at Berea College had received to date. The program would receive $6 million per year for five years. The premise of the Promise Neighborhood Grant was “school improvement at the center of local efforts to revitalize underserved neighborhoods.” The college had been working closely with all the school districts in areas served by the grant. One component of the grant was the placement of a academic specialist in every school from elementary to high school whose job would be to work with at-risk students. The intervention was to be provided at every grade level as the specialists worked to retain targeted students and get them performing at grade level.
Raised bed funding
Three unexpected gifts were recently received by the organization Sustainable Berea this past holiday season from sponsors who were interested in supporting Sustainable’s Edible Yard Project. Board member Cheyenne Olson stated that they were very excited to receive the sponsorship checks and were hoping that many people would apply for the raised beds the grant money would be providing. “The gifts have been specifically ear-marked for this project,” Olson confirmed, “Donors are particularly interested in seeing raised beds used for food production in schools and churches to teach children, high school and college aged students the importance of growing food.”
To date (as of 2021), Sustainable Berea had provided raised beds for the library, four churches and two schools within the Berea area. Sustainable members had also maintained food production in a brick raised bed in front of city hall.
In all the organization had produced close to 100 raised beds that were scattered throughout the county.
Tillie the hiking guide
The person who had probably spend more time on the trails of Indian Fort Theater than any other person was indeed not a person at all! They were actually of the canine persuasion. For anyone from Berea who had spent time at the Pinnacles and hiking the trails, the face of Tillie, a black and white border collie mix, was a familiar one. “She’s totally dedicated to Indian Fort hiking,” said her owner, Ron Deaver. “There are so many different people who she knows and who know her. She lives with us, but she is pretty much her own dog. She gets up every morning and heads out to the parking lot to wait. She doesn’t hang out with us. At the day’s end, she will come home and be here at the house and lay in the living room with us, around the stove at night. Then the next morning, she’s out again.” The Deaver’s lived in what was referred toas the “Forester’s Cottage.” Ron had lived there and watched over the property. While Deaver watches the property, Tillie had taken on the community outreach and guiding of the trails. It was estimated that Tillie would hike the mountain as often as ten times a day, hiking along with different families. Tillie sported a collar on which Ron had engraved “My name is Tillie. I am not a stray. I live next door. Come hike with me.” Ron and his wife Bhana said they had to get this collar because so many people assumed she was a stray. “She does the best stray act.” Said Bhana. “She’ll look pathetic, and they think she’s dying.” Ron first found Tillie eight years previous on the Berea College campus, where he worked as a safety and security specialist. The department had lost their dog that morning in a car accident, and he saw this colly mix sitting in front of Woods Penn. Ron put out a string and asked if she wanted to go home with him. She walked with him to his car and got it and never left. Indian Fort Theater proved to be the perfect home for her, as she quickly began making friends. Bhana created a Facebook page for Tillie for her fans to write in and she had been mentioned in dozens of blogs. At the time the original article was written, Tillie’s age was approximated to be 12. She was moving a lot slower and has arthritis but she still enjoyed hikes and visits with people but she tended to come in the house and sit around the stove more.
