Severe storm pelts city
A
severe thunderstorm rolled into Berea on July 3, downing power lines across the city. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at approximately 7 p.m., just minutes after the storm, containing strong winds, heavy rain and hail, began in Berea. Mary Pollard, dispatcher for Berea Police Department, said police responded to numerous calls across the city. Traffic lights were out in various parts of town, requiring police officers to provide traffic control. Berea Police assisted Kentucky State Police with a two-car accident on Richmond Road near White Station Road believed to be weather related. At least one person was transported to Berea Hospital for treatment. Meadowlark Drive was blocked by a fallen tree near Bob-O-Link Drive. Numerous other trees were downed around the city with numerous incidents of trees on houses and cars. The heaviest damage was reported downtown and in the north and east parts of the city. As the storm left Berea, it moved on to the Big Hill and Red Lick areas leaving minor damage. Following the storm, a large double rainbow stretched across the sky for nearly two hours.
Local market catches fire
O
n July 3, Berea Fire Department, Berea Volunteers and the Madison County Fire Department responded to a blaze at Kenny’s Market at the corner of 1016 and Barker Lane. Some merchandise from the store was saved from damage by store owner Kenny Bray.
Brown honored
B
andy Oliver Brown was chosen as the “2001 Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year” by the Kentucky Bar Association and was recognized during the KBA Conference held in Lexington. The award was based on legal accomplishments, civic activities, and community involvement. At the time Mrs. Brown practiced law with her father, Roger M. Oliver at Oliver Law Offices in Berea and was a prosecutor in Richmond as Assistant Madison County Attorney for Marc Robbins. Brown served on the Board of Directors for several organizations primarily devoted to children’s issues including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Madison and Clark Counties, of which she was a founding member and past president and Growing Up Safe in Madison County. She also served as Chairperson of the Dependency, Neglect and Abuse Committee of the Madison County Family Court Council and had recently been appointed to the Madison County Juvenile Drug Court and Implementation team. Since 1996, Brown had been involved with the development and implementation of statewide training in child neglect and abuse procedure law and has lectured on the subject on the subject throughout the state to judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, family service workers and other professionals. Brown had recently co-authored Best Practice in Dependency, Neglect and Abuse Cases with the Administrative Office of the Courts and A Practitioner’s Guide to Juvenile Detention in Kentucky with the Children’s Law Center, Inc., for cross-disciplinary distribution statewide.
Fight against cancer
I
n 2001, the Berea Craft Festival celebrated 25 years of Art and festival coordinators wanted to mark the special occasion with lots of fun activities, but they wanted to do something meaningful that would make an impact beyond the one weekend. They did not have to search far, finding friend and fellow Berea artist Jimmie Lou Jackson. Jackson was a retired lab technician, craft shop owner and excellent glass bead maker. Most importantly, she was a breast cancer survivor. On Friday, July 23rd, the Berea Craft Festival donated twenty percent of admission to breast cancer research. Jackson created a beautiful bead necklace showcasing twisted pink ribbon, the breast cancer awareness symbols. Proceeds from the sale of the necklace was donated to a fund to assists women who needed help playing for their treatment. Before retiring to pursue her artwork, Jackson had worked for 35 years working as a cytotechnologist, screening pap smears. However, in November of 1999, the fight became personal as she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Although she had regular mammograms, she found the lump on her own. Three months of emotional ups and downs and 35 radiation treatments, she was deemed cancer free. At the time she had been cancer free for 2 years. Jackson said, “I owe my life to breast cancer research and all the educational information about mammograms and self-breast exams. It’s nice to join the festival in giving some thing back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.