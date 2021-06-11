Suspicious package causes closure
A suspicious package from the Ukraine caused the United States Post Office on Glades Road, as well as the Berea College Post Office to shut down for a time. According to Berea Police, a postal worker at the Glades Road Post Office discovered a substance leaking from a package. Federal, state and local authorities were notified and the established protocols were put into place. According to unidentified sources, the leaking packaged was originally delivered to the Berea College Post Office. Once the leak was discovered, the package was placed in a sealed bag and returned to the United States Postal Service on Glades Road, which was evacuated and locked down. Berea College Public Relations reported that the College Post Office was also locked down. State disaster and emergency services were notified and responded to the scene, along with a hazardous materials unit from the Bluegrass Army Depot. Further investigation found that the leaking substance was not hazardous and both postal facilities were reopened by noon. Preliminary reports said that the leaking packaged contained a snow globe that may have broken in transit. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.
Berea’s railroad history celebrated in Old Town
Over 1,200 visitors filled the streets and shops of Old Town as Berea hosted it’s 4th annual look at the city’s railroad history. The annual L&N Days celebration drew train lovers and history buffs to Berea’s Welcome Center, which was housed in the brick railroad depot left standing between Cincinnati and Knoxville. As a part of the celebration, the depot received a special gift from a Berea resident. Garnett Short donated the original sing that once hung over the tracks at the location welcoming travelers to town. Mayor Steve Connelly said the city was appreciative of the gift and a plaque was to be installed to explain the history of the facility. Short said he was happy to donate the sign.
Medal of Honor recognition
The Berea – Laurel Ridges Chapter of the NSDAR, recently recognized Madison Southern Senior, Adam Rose as the recipient of the DAR Medal of Honor. Each year the DAR recognizes a senior ROTC cadet with the award. The educator of the military sciences department and the principal makes selection for each year’s candidate. Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and bee in the upper 25% of their classes in ROTC as well as in other academic subjects.
Churchill Weavers unveils historic archives
Local and state dignitaries were on hand for an unveiling of the Churchill Weavers archives. Ginny Galey, archivist for the Southern Highland Craft Guild, who had been on loan to Churchill Weavers for eight months prior to unveiling, presented an overview and synopsis of the collection. The collection was of major historic significance and was considered quite rare. As far as it was known at that time, no other craft school or weaving establishment in the 20th century had kept such complete or extensive records. The collection was a chronological and visual reflection of the 20th Century, which had extensive value as a sociological statement of craft development in the Southern Highland region. 81 years worth of boxes of Churchill Weavers hand-woven swatches, samples and paper records had been organized, categorized and computerized by Daily. The task seemed overwhelming at first. Boxes upon top of boxes had to be gone through, cleared, identified and cross-referenced and analyzed. Undaunted by the challenge, Daly rose to the challenge and one box at a time, “move the mountain.” She estimated that over 300,000 woven items along with over 100 linear feet of paper archives had been catalogued by record series. Phyllis Alvic, who had recently authored a book entitled Weavers of the Southern Highlands, said that the collection was something of which to be proud. “The collection is truly remarkable. I would like to see an exhibition with the extensive catalogue as a part of just recognition of Churchill Weavers’ contribution to the history of crafts in this country,” Alvic said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.