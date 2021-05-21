Berea native Mona Isaacs had been recently promoted to the Director of Information Technology and Delivery Services at Eastern Kentucky University. Isaacs, who joined the University in 1996, had served as the Interim Director of ITDS since 2004. With ITDS, she also served as software consultant, project manager for Banner ERP implementation and manager of the Information Services Division. According to James Chapman, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, “she (Isaacs) bring to the position a wealth of experience, having overseen or assisted with EKU’s various academic and administrative needs. I am confident she will continue to do an excellent job as she provides leadership, vision and direction for ITDS.” According to Chapman, Isaacs had implemented collaborative work groups that had helped increase responsiveness to consumer needs, initiated the Academic Technology Advisory Committee, implemented a three-year equipment replacement plan for central IT and reorganized staff reporting lines to improve effectiveness and efficiencies among accomplishments. Isaacs, a Berea native, is a two-time graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, having earned a bachelor’s degree (cum laude) in Computer Science and Mathematics Teaching and a master’s degree in Computer Science Teaching.
The Letter Carrier’s Association was able to collect 4,300 pounds in food contributions during the recent “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive. Residents were asked to leave nonperishable food items in their mailbox. Mail carriers collected the food and delivered it to local food banks. The Berea Post Office thanked everyone for their generosity.
Two southeastern Kentucky men were arrested by KSP and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with a home invasion that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured. Douglas Wayne Hall II of Corbin was charged with complicity to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree robbery. He was booked at the Laurel County Detention Center on two $10,000 cash bonds and was also facing other criminal charges from two unrelated incidents. Tony Clayton Hodge of London was charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and first-degree robbery. He was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center on $200,000 cash bond. The incident in which the two men were charged took place January 29, 2006 on McKee Road in Big Hill. KSP said that the two men kicked in the door of the home, and then proceeded to shoot and stab 58-year-old Martha Faye Jackson to death. A man in the home, 37 year old Mitchell Turner was attacked and left for dead. He was transported to St. Joseph Berea by Madison County EMS and later transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Recently Berea made national news when local activist, Craig Williams received the prestigious Goldman Environmental prize. Created in 1990, the Goldman Award was established to honor those whose work with environmental issues often goes unnoticed. One award is given to an individual on each of the six inhabited continental regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, Islands and South Islands, North America, South and Central America. Each prizewinner received $125,000, along with international credibility. Williams was the 2006 North American Award. In 1985, Williams learned that one of nine weapons stockpiles was planned to be burned at the Madison County Army Depot. Fearing for the safety of both community residents and the local environment, Williams took action to form the group Chemical Weapons Working Group (CWWG), a nationwide grassroots coalition to demand safe disposal solutions and openness with the Pentagon’s program. Through the program, his fellow members have stopped incineration both locally and nationwide. B Another of Williams’ accomplishments is his founding of the Vietnam Veterans American Foundation, which won the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.