Bowling celebrates 100th birthday
Sallie Bowling celebrated her 100th birthday on August 27, 1998. She grew up on a 108-acre farm in Paint Lick. Her father died when she was very young, leaving her mother to care for 7 children (the youngest born 6 months after her father’s death). “We had a very hard time working on the farm, tending a large garden, feeding animals and milking the cows. Mother would make our clothes, do large loads of laundry and make quilts,” Bowling said. Sallie went on to meet her future husband, Otto, while attending Paint Lick High School. He was drafted into the Army during World War I and when he was discharged, the two eloped. They were married for 65 years before his passing. The Bowling’s were never able to have children of their own, so they “adopted” many Berea College kids. Pat (Parker) Brunner, then a student at Berea College, was one of the Bowling’s “kids.” “The Bowling’s home was like a home away from home to many lonely, homesick students,” said Brunner. For 20 years, Sallie worked for a series of local doctors. She frequently made house calls with them, giving shots, helping deliver babies and changing bandages. She was sent to London to learn how to take x-rays by one of the doctors she worked with. Prior to working with the doctors, Sallie recalls working for Churchill Weavers for 8 cents an hour. The Bowling’s were active in church and community projects. Sallie made lap robes and baked desserts for the American Red Cross Christmas parties. Bowling was an excellent cook, meticulous housekeeper and worked in her garden until disabled by a fracture. On Bowling’s 100th birthday, Virginia Morris, Activities Director for Berea Hospital, coordinated a birthday open house in her honor.
Arson suspected in furniture store fire
Authorities suspect arson as the cause of a fire that damaged Leon’s Furniture located at 112 Prince Royal Drive. According to a report, Berea Police Officer, S. Sears spotted the fire while on patrol at 6:15 a.m. on August 29th. Sears saw what looked like tar paper that had been set on fire and stuck in a bucket on the porch of the building. Sears immediately contacted the fire department who arrived on scene in under five minutes. Berea Fire Chief, Bob Davis, said that construction materials were stacked on the porch, fueled the fire, which caused approximately $15,000 of damage to the building’s exterior. According to store owner, Leon Farris, the exterior of the building was in the process of undergoing renovations and the contractor had left building materials stacked out front. Farris said, damage was limited to the front of the building and there was a limited amount of smoke damage to the interior. Farris stated that sprinkler system did was not set off sparing the inventory for the most part. A sale was held to liquidate some floor inventory. Arson investigators from Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate. The State Fire Marshall’s office was also assisting in the investigation.
Berea Elementary begins with new principal
Somerset native, Teresa Wallace, was recently hired as the new principal at Berea Elementary School, after former principal David Boggs transferred to Centra Office. Wallace said she was excited about coming to Berea and was looking forward to serving as principal of Berea Elementary. Prior to her arrival in Berea, Wallace taught grades K-5 in the Pulaski County School System for 12 years. At the time, Wallace was in the process of completing her dissertation on teacher motivation for her doctorate in school administration at the University of Kentucky. He plans for Berea Elementary included curriculum alignment, implementing a program of studies and finding ways to gain recognition for teachers and students.
Berea man charged with Richmond burglaries
A Berea man was arrested and charged with a burglary that occurred on September 1, 1998. The arrest was in connection to stolen merchandise found in Rockcastle County which was allegedly taken from 2 residences in Richmond. According to Kentucky State Police, 36-year-old Billy VanWinkle of 177 South Broadway in Berea was charged with 1 count of if 2nd degree burglary and 1 count of 3rd degree burglary in connection with the case. An investigation into the burglaries that occurred at 160 and 162 Dunbar Lane in Richmond led police to several witnesses who stated that they saw VanWinkle at the scene or with the stolen property. One witness took officers to the stolen property in Rockcastle County where they were able to recovery the property from the Jerry Mullins residence. Mullins stated that VanWinkle had sold him the property. VanWinkle was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
