Big Apple breaks window
A window at Modern Beauty Salon on Short Street was broken on Friday, July 12 when Carl “Big Apple” Miracle stepped out of his bread truck and turned his ankle on the broken sidewalk. As he was falling, Miracle threw out his arms, stumbled some more before his elbow went through the salon window. Miracle sustained minor cuts that were patched up. The window and sidewalk were also repaired.
Tastee Freeze burglarized
On Monday, July 15, a break-in was reported to the Berea Police Department. Thieves had broken into the Tastee Freeze located on U.S. 25 North. An individual(s) had broken in the back door and made off with approximately $76 in cash, ten cartons of cigarettes and a case of coffee.
Jet bombers begin scoring runs
Area residents have both seen and heard the United States Air Force B47’s and B52’s flying at low levels simulating bombing runs. These aircraft have been practicing simulated bomb drops and are equipped with a device to sound an electronic tone at the moment the “bombs away” signal is given. The bombers were being tracked by radar scoring units that were recently assigned at the Blue Grass Army Depot. The unit was used to determine accuracy of the bombing runs. Personnel from Detachment 89 of the 12th Radar Bomb Scoring Squadron out of Turner Air Force Base in Georgia arrived at the depot earlier in the month. The detachment consisted of three officers; two civilians and 67 enlisted personnel and would be located at the Bluegrass Army Depot indefinitely.
Children to have display day at the park
For the past few weeks, children participating in the morning park program have been making, painting and shellacking, plaster of Paris plaques. They have be also been playing kickball, badminton, four square and table games. On Tuesday and Wednesday of the program, participants were working with detergent bottles, which were cut into vases and painted. Boxes were cut, painted and decorated with glitter or pictures. These were to be used for collection or jewelry boxes. Thursday and Friday, participants would be engaged with making pincushions, “toss” pillows, decorated blocks of woods and stringing bamboo beads. Mrs. Alan Cruise, program director had also been teaching participants words and phrases in French and Spanish. On July 24th, there was a day for parents and other interested community members were invited to see the finished products.
Music camp begins with 65 students
The Friends for Strings Summer Music Camp was held July 21 – 27. A total of 65 students had signed up for the third season of this camp. Allan Green of Union College served as the director of the advanced and elementary orchestras. Arthur Dondero and Rolf Hovey (chairmen of the Berea College of Department of Music), served as co-conductors. Students attending the summer camp come predominantly from the Berea area. However, this season saw participants from Cincinnati, Louisville, Richmond, Lexington, Somerset, and other surrounding communities. Out of town students were housed in dormitories. All participants had a full schedule of classes, individual work as well as a recreational program.
Attendance figures released
The State Department of Education released attendance figures for all public schools in Madison County, as well as for two surrounding counties. The figures given were the average daily attendance for the first two months of the 1962-63 school year. The stat’s allotment to districts is based primarily on these figures. The average daily attendance for the Madison County School District during this period was 3,963.9 pupils. Madison County is the 40th in size among the 206 districts in the state. The Berea Independent School average daily attendance was 517.3, ranking it 187th in the state. Other local districts were Garrard County 1,966.4 (103rd in the state; Jackson County 2,609.4 (73rd in the state) and Richmond Independent 1,658.5 (124th in the state).
