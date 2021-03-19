Berea Community School recently took 61 sixth graders and 15 chaperones on the school’s annual trip to Washington, D.C. The itinerary for the experience included the Smithsonian Museums, the Lincoln Memorial, the Capitol, Jefferson Memorial, the White House, Arlington National Cemetery and the Holocaust Museum. In addition, the group had the opportunity to tour Newseum, an interactive museum of news. Chandra Coy and Tyler Adams were selected by teachers and had the opportunity to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Numerous fundraisers were held to offset the cost of the trip.
Author and Appalachian scholar, Loyal Jones presented a talk based on his award-winning book, “Faith and Meaning in the Southern Uplands.” The talk took place on March 15th in the Phelps Stokes Chapel of Berea College. Jones’ book was awarded the 1999 Berea College W.D. Weatherford Award for outstanding writing about Appalachia. Jones’ book dealt with traditional religion in Appalachia and addressed such diverse issues as the human condition, God, the world and the Devil, the world, Salvation and songs of praise in Zion. Jones used voices of the church members to illustrate the richness and complexities of traditional religion of the region.
M
embers of both the Berea and Richmond Chambers of Commerce were on hand for the March 8th ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Hospice Care Plus facility. The new facility is located in Berea off of Interstate 75 on exit 77, on Kidd Drive. All of Hospice’s staff, with the exception of the Beattyville satellite office, would begin working out of the new facility now that it was complete. The Kidd Drive location would house the main office from Richmond and would incorporate the Berea satellite office formerly located on Jefferson Street prior to the completion of the new facility.
The “Johnson Jazz” jump rope team, comprised of 22 Shannon Johnson Elementary School students had brought new life to jump roping. Team sponsor and SJE P.E. teacher Kathy Todd said that when she first organized the team, most students were unable to jump rope. “And look at them,” Todd said, “It’s amazing how far they’ve come.” She said that in addition to time in her class, the school had added a concrete pad on the playground, which was specifically designated for jumping rope. The Kentucky Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (KAHPERD) and the American Heart Association sponsored the “Johnson Jazz”. School principal, Penny Begley stated that students on the team have excellent behavior, good grades and great attitudes. The group recently took their message of “Eat healthy stuff; Move around enough; and Live tobacco free,” to numerous schools around the area. A typical performance included a team performance set to music with jump ropes, an audience participation component and a competition component for school principals. When members were asked why they chose to join the team, the all answered, fun, fitness and health.
At a recent planning commission meeting, engineer Charles Black presented proposed changes to Boone Square Shopping Center. Property owner, Arlene Florence wanted to tear down approximately 160 feet of the existing structure and re-organize the entrance onto Glades Road. According to Black, “Kids hot-rod through there. That’s the reason for the change.” The change would allow Florence to sell two out-parcels at the sides of the proposed entrance. Florence asked the planning commission and city council to pass a regulation to allow the shopping center to continue operating as it had been with the exception of allowing individual ownership of the businesses located in the out-parcels.
Under the current zoning regulations at the time, each owner was required to have public street frontage and not all intended out-parcels would have that access. City Attorney J.T. Gilbert pointed out that the proposal was changing the regulation to permit a type of commercial development that was working other places.
