T
he congregation of First Christian Church was set to have their annual revival during the week of March 16 – 18, 1997. Reverend Lester D. Palmer was chosen to be the evangelist for this event. Reverend Palmer was serving as the interim president of the Division of Higher Education of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was president of the Denomination’s Pension fund until his retirement. He had also been the presenter for two Disciple Men’s Retreats in Kentucky during the fall of 1996. Palmer received his seminary education from the Lexington Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Divinity Degrees from Bethany College and Christian Theological Seminary. He was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters in 1996 from Eureka College in Eureka College. The New Coon Creek Girls provided special music on Sunday evening of the event and Midway College’s “Midway Singers” provided special music on Tuesday of the event. The revival was free and open to the public.
A
rainy, Sunday evening became a thing of beauty as the 85 member Richmond Choral Society performed their winter concert at Berea Baptist Church. Selections performed by the choir included “Goin’ Up to Glory” with Joyce Farris as soloist, “The Gift to Be Simple,” “Coronation Mass K. 317,” “Heartland,” “Set Me As a Seal,” and Mephistopiles.” Dr. David Cooper served as accompanist for several of the selections. Dr. Cooper has appeared upon several occasions as the accompanist for the Lexington Community Singers as well. Dr. Jefferson G. Johnson, the choral director for the Richmond Choral Society was in his 4th year with the ensemble. He was also director of the University of Kentucky chorus.
B
yzantine crosses reflecting a ritual connection to Orthodox religion emerged one by one fro Bob Montgomery’s Wolf Gap Studio. The Middle Eastern, European and Russian influences in these large symbols spoke of ancient priests and ornate churches far removed from modern religions art, yet all of these pieces were born from forged iron as a result of Montgomery’s hands. From the same master cam a dragon-and-dame duo incorporating a female nude with one of Montgomery’s claw-bared dragons to represent the Biblical Adam and Eve. Arms outstretched toward a golden apple contained in the monster’s claw, the Eve figure communicates the work title, “Hey Adam, have you seen my clothes?” Montgomery did not begin his career in iron artistry. His experience came with 19 years of blacksmithing and 15 years as a farrier. His interest in iron led to a study of welding in Seattle and horseshoeing in Mt. Eden, Kentucky, which eventually landed him, work on a Bluegrass horse farm as a farrier. Montgomery stated that he was raised with horses on a farm and decided to take his skills to both a functional and sculptural level. From this, he established his studio business, Wolf Gap Mountain Forge, just outside of Berea. His skills earned him membership into the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, as well as the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America.
M
ontgomery’s work caught the eye of Pam Corley of the Upstairs Gallery in Berea. As a result, his work was showcased at her gallery under the title “Wrought Irony.” 15 plus pieces were included in the exhibit and included functional items such as candlesticks and birdbaths to the purely sculptural such as religious pieces and a 180-leaf iron wreath shining on the gallery wall. Montgomery was at that time considered one of the few “veterans” in what was a whole new field of art known as “artist/Blacksmithing.”
T
he intersection of KY 1016 and Glades Road had recently been dropped as a “hazardous-elimination” intersection. As a result Berea City Council and Mayor Clifford Kerby were trying to find a solution to the problem to ease congestion at this intersection. Council members proposed several options, including connecting Kenway to Glades Road to open up Dixie Park as way to alleviate the traffic issues at the intersection. According to councilman Chester Powell, the state would consider that option too expensive. Council member Steve Connelly suggested building a bridge over a creek to link Kenway to Glades Road to permit extra access but he received little support for his idea. Connelly went on to state that just because there was no longer “hazardous intersection” funding, that was no reason to drop the idea of correcting a dangerous situation. Councilman Randy Stone was concerned that the pursuit of state funding could potentially slow the process of getting the city’s by-pass built but Connelly stressed that the city’s most immediate need(s) had to be addressed first. No decision was made on the situation at that meeting.
A
round 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 2nd, Berea Police Chief Ray Brandenburg was called into work by communications staff. Winds moving in excess of 50 mph slammed the entire state and dropped 2 confirmed tornadoes in Powell County. When Brandenburg arrived at City Hall, he had been told that a tornado had been sighted in Garrard County and was headed toward Berea. Spotters were dispatched to the west end of the city to look for funnel clouds. In the meantime, Madison County Emergency Operations set off sirens to alert citizens to the pending severe thunderstorm. A tornado was never confirmed according to Brandenburg. However, one would have never known that based on the damage around town. A sign at Madison County Chrysler in Berea fell on a car on the sales lot. Streets and yards were waterlogged causing water damage to some homes. Apple Grove received minor flooding as a result of the narrowness of the Walnut Meadow Branch channel, which had been an ongoing problem. More than six inches of ran fell between Saturday night and Monday. The most damage was done to trees which were blown down as a result of the high winds. An extremely large tree at Berea College was toppled and damaged part of a sidewalk in front of Lincoln Hall. A house on Jefferson Street had an uprooted tree fall onto the left side and had not been removed as of Monday evening.
