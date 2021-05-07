The Berea City Council unanimously adopted a so-called “payroll tax” in Berea to provide funds for additional city services at it’s last meeting. The tax would become effective on July 1, 1964. This tax was estimated to generate $54,000 annually. The ordinance stated that the “license fee shall be measured by one percent of (a) all salaries, wages, commissions and other compensation earned by every person in the City for work done or service rendered in City; and (b) the net profits of all businesses, professions, or occupations from activities conducted in the City.” The lengthy ordinance, which took City Attorney Guy Duerson 30 minutes to read to the council, was published in full the following week. The document did specifically exempts domestic servants working in private homes and ministers of religion performing their duties from the tax. While the ordinance did not specifically state how the money from the new tax would be spent, it was clarified that the revenue the tax generated would be going into the City’s general funds. Projects mentioned at the council that were possibilities were city hall, the fire department, a garbage disposal plan as well as the creation of a recreation department. Under the recreation department, the City Council could operate certain athletic facilities at the Berea City School. This would release some of the Board of Education funds for facility needs and other purposes. The finance committee was directed to proceed with the setting up of the operation of the withholding tax collection and to select a director of finance to oversee the program. This committee was also asked to work with the Berea Board of Education.
According to Vernon Hooper, Madison County Health Department sanitarian, rabies scares were again becoming prevalent in the county. There 47 reports of potentially rabid dogs in Madison County during 1963. Only one case proved to be an actual positive case. All dogs over six months of age must be vaccinated against rabies and the law can be severe for dog owners who failed to comply. In order for a dog to be legally vaccinated, the owner must produce a certificate provided by the State Department of Health and signed by a qualified veterinarian. If a person was bitten by a dog, the owner was to confine the animal for a period of 14 days, during which time the animal would also be under the observation of the Health Department as well. In the event the dog is a stray and no owner could be found, the dog was impounded by the Madison County Dog Warden and kept under observation for the 14-day period. At the end of the 14-day quarantine period, if the dog is still alive, the person who was bitten is out of danger. However, if the dog dies during the 14-day period, it would be taken to a laboratory in Frankfort to be examined for rabies. If positive, the individual bitten would still have sufficient time to take the necessary treatment. According to Hopper, under no circumstances should the dog be killed because it “looks” mad. Many dogs display certain symptoms of rabies from a variety of other causes and no one can definitively say if the animal is “mad.”
The fifth annual Central Kentucky Student Craftsman’s Fair was held at Berea College on Friday, May 2nd and Saturday, May 3rd, 1964. Berea and Eastern Kentucky State College were sponsors of the event. The purpose of the fair was to promote better industrial arts education programs in Kentucky secondary schools. Approximately 1,000 high school projects along with 25 commercial exhibitors showed their latest products, machines and process. These were featured in the Danforth Industrial Arts Building. Douglas Ferguson of, Pigeon Forge Pottery in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee was a featured speaker and gave a lecture illustrated with slides on outstanding national and international crafts. This was held at Boone Tavern on Friday evening. Exhibitions were open to the public. Approximately 4,000 teachers, administrators, and high school students from all over Kentucky took part in the two day event.
The Harmonica Society presented “Showcase 64” at the Gray Auditorium. “Showcase” was a musical comedy based on an original script by T.J. Adams, a senior hotel management major at Berea College. It revolved around the live on a typical college campus somewhere in the United States. A young freshman girl, played by Martha Ulm, enters Wesleyan College and soon finds herself in the constant company of the “big man on campus,” played by Jim Castlen. However, a bachelor professor attracts her attention, which causes several complications since the various deans become involved in the affair as well. The production featured a variety of famous Broadway melodies, under the direction of Rolf Hovey. Mr. and Mrs. Billy Best directed special dance numbers. There was one special dance routine by Mr. Harris and Miss Culbreth and another by Mr. Miller. About 100 students and faculty were involved in the production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.