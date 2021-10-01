Old landmark breathes its last
An old landmark and building breathed it’s last, after six decades of serving the Berea Community in a variety of ways. The building, originally erected as the Moore’s Motel on Estill Street has served as a home for the elderly during the 1980’s and as housing for Berea College students prior to its demolition. Many Bereans revisited old memories as they watched the construction crew take the structure down. Peggy Patrick of Hospice Care Plus, recalled when Christian Appalachian Project bout the old Moore’s Motel in 1982, as a facility for the elderly where were still ambulatory. Patrick said, “There was no such thing as assisted living then, or at least I had never heard of it. People would go into nursing homes. Our idea was to give people who didn’t yet need to be in nursing homes somewhere to live.” The project took the name of Emmaus Christian Life Center but was more commonly known as just Emmaus. Patrick worked as program manager until the facility closed in 1997. At that time Berea College purchased the property and immediately began utilizing it for college student housing.
Berea bids Kriebel a teary farewell
With plenty of hugs and tears, Maggy Kriebel spent her last two weeks in Berea saying many heartbreaking farewells. The popular and energetic director of Berea Parks and Recreation had also fielded a lot of requests to remain in her current position. “I know it’s a decision that I won’t regret, but I have a broken heart. I love this town.” After five years of overseeing the parks and recreation department, Kriebel decided to turn in her resignation and return to her hometown in Virginia to spend time with her aging parents. She first came to the Berea area when she decided to attend graduate school at Eastern Kentucky University. She ended up spending 10 years in Madison County. “Berea is the place where I’ve worked, lived and played. I’ve giving everything I’ve had to this community and this community has given everything back to me,” said Krieble. “She is absolutely one of the most dedicated employees I’ve ever supervised. She has had the city’s best interest at heart, the user groups’ interest at heart and she has cared for our facilities like they were her own property. She has brought parks and recreation to a new standing in this city. She has served all age groups and had programs serving people throughout the year.” City Administrator Randy Stone said of Kriebel.
Expansion brings over 100 jobs
Stemco Motorwheel announced recently that they will be expanding their production over the next few years, eventually planning to add over 100- jobs in Berea. This will begin with the addition of a distribution center to the vacant portion of their Glades Road location with a $12-$15 million expansion and renovation of their facility will take place in phase 2. As a part of phase one, Stemco planned to hire an additional 35 hourly positions as well as 5 salaried positions. Phase 2 had the intention s of creating an additional 80 positions. Stemco had considered locations in Tennessee and Texas for their expansion but chose Berea because of its low electricity rates. Other factors included the incentive package that Kentucky offered new businesses, as well as the UPS distribution center in Lexington. Stemco manufactured a unique brake drum for semi-truck sand other heavy equipment.
Ghostly tales and fall frolic
Ghostly tales and carnival games were served up at recent fall fun events held in Berea. The Kirksville Community Center hosted their annual Fall Carnival on Friday evening, making for an evening of fun. The evening kicked off with a chili supper, which is the main fundraiser for the community center for the year. Then children were treated to with lots of carnival games and activities. There was bingo, cake walks, and silent auctions. Truly something for everyone! On Saturday, Tomas Freese, a professional storyteller from Louisville, was at the Berea branch of the Madison County Library. Freese, a professional storyteller since the 1990’s, had collected over 500 ghost stories, many of them from Kentucky. He even had a couple of witch stories from Madison County. “I like anything weird,” said Freese, who interviews people to collect “true” ghost stories, while he also makes up a few of his own.
