Commencement ceremonies
The Foundation School conducted its commencement ceremonies on Friday afternoon (May 29th) at the Phelps Stokes Chapel on the campus of Berea College. Fifty-eight seniors were awarded diplomas from President Francis S. Hutchins. An additional 4 seniors were expected to received diplomas upon the completion of summer work. In addition to diplomas, numerous seniors were awarded a variety of scholastic awards and awards of honor. Berea High School also held commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 29th. The commencement address, delivered by assistant superintendent of instruction of the Kentucky Department of Education, Don C. Bale, using Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken,” urged the group of 39 seniors to take the “less traveled road” in their journey of life. He went on to say that by taking the less traveled road, they would be blazing the trail instead of following one. In addition to the awarding of diplomas, five seniors received special recognition for academics. William Haden Wagers, was recognized as the outstanding member of the senior class and was the first male to win the award in several years. There was a tie for class valedictorian. Brenda Holt and William Wagers each maintained an “A” standing throughout all four years of high school. David Lee Williams was recognized as the class salutorian. Madison Central High School held their commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 4th. Dean W.J. Moore of Eastern Kentucky State College delivered the commencement address to the 150 graduating seniors. Berea College awarded 186 degrees during commencement ceremonies conducted on May 31st at Indian Fort Theater. The commencement address was delivered by Thomas Combs, former Governor of Kentucky, who was also bestowed with the degree of doctor of humane letters. There was also the announcement by President F. S. Hutchins of the Seabury Awards for Excellence in Teaching to Miss Charlotte, Ludlum and William E. Newbolt.
Payroll tax opposition
There was a turnout of people in opposition to the Berea City Council’s new payroll tax in attendance at the June 2 meeting. James Lawson, president of the union at Parker Seal and Helen Hounshell, president of the union at Maxwell and Moore, brought petitions signed by approximately 560 employees at both facilities. Lawson said that he would like for the council to understand how the workers felt about the tax and he asked them to reconsider. Lawson also added that a high percentage of local merchants were also in opposition to the tax. The main objection by the factory workers was that they felt the money was being taken against their will for the benefit of the city. Lawson continued by elaborating that 80 to 85% of these workers live in rural areas and therefore have no representation. Mayor Hensley thanked people for their statements. The city council opted to take no action, allowing the tax to take effect on July1.
Dancers attend World Fair
Visitors to the New York’s 1964 World’s Fair got a pleasant taste of cultural heritage from Southern Appalachia when the Berea College Country Dancers presented three performances in the Enterprise Common Band Shell on June 6th and 7th. The 16-member folk dance group, under the direction of Miss Ethel Capps, left early Monday, June 1st for Pittsburg, Pennsylvania where they were to present their program for the Pittsburg Dance Teacher’s Guild at the Young Men’s Hebrew Association on Tuesday, June 2nd. On Wednesday, the dancers toured Valley Forge on their way to Princeton, New Jersey. On Thursday, the presented two performances at the Valley Road Junior High School and later in Cresskill where they were a part of a pot luck hosted by the Berea Alumni of the greater New York City Area. On Friday, performers were able to enjoy the fair activities prior to performances on Saturday and Sunday.
Youth Development Day
Mayor C. C. Hensley proclaimed June 6 as Youth Development Day to kick off the summer long program that focused on the physical development and fitness of Berea’s youth. The activities included a youth parade, picnic, Little League All-Star game and a three inning get acquainted gave between Outer Space girls softball teams. All youth baseball and football players dressed in full uniform. They, along with the Berea High School Band and local scout troops participated in a parade that traveled along North Broadway to the City Park. A picnic, sponsored and prepared by the Berea Band Boosters was provided for all youth at the City Park. Following the picnic, the Berea All-Stars played a game. Admission to the game was free for everyone who chose to attend.
