April 10, 1924
Captured moonshine still
Deputy Sheriffs Ben Davis and Silas Kindred captured a moonshine still near Bobtown on Sunday, April 7th. A 60 – gallon iron barrel cooker, two barrels of mash and a 1½ inch copper worm was confiscated. The worm was discovered in a brush pile near one of the operator’s houses. The party is the only one arrested in connection with the capture. The still was not in operation when it was discovered.
April 8, 1948
Richmond raid
Officers made a raid on a house at Orange and East Streets in Richmond on Saturday, April 4th. William Smith and Joe Baber were placed under arrest for violation of the Mann Act. Agents of the F.B.I. assisted in the arrest. James Smith, twin brother of William Smith, was also arrested for the operation of illegal slot machines, as well as for possession of alcoholic beverages for the purpose of resale. He pleaded guilty and was fined $250 for operation of the machines and $100 in court fees. He was also sentenced to 60 days for the possession of alcoholic beverages.
April 15, 1973
A new look
A dramatic face-lift for the principle commercial section of Chestnut was proposed by the Rogers Aluminum Company of Jamestown and had already been met with much enthusiasm by merchants located in the area. Although it was not readily apparent from the renderings, one of the striking features of the plan would be a seven-foot canopy which would overhang the sidewalk the entire length of the structure from Purkey’s Hardware west to the pool room corner. The desired effect would be a shopping center that would offer relief from the rain as well as the sun. The main feature of the plan would be the unification of the many store fronts. A small opening in upper story windows would allow light to enter, although the design of the screening across the top would obscure those windows from the street. The screen would also serve as a backdrop for signs advertising the businesses contained in each unit.
April 9, 1998
37 long term care beds
Berea Hospital would be opening a new long-term care unit in May of 1998. The unit would have 37 additional beds and would be located on the first-floor space when physicians have been relocated to the new Medical Arts Building. Marsha Mulderig, Vice President of Nursing at Berea Hospital said the opening would occur in three stages. The target date of the first week of May would see the availability of 12 beds. Three weeks later, an additional 12 beds would become available. The final phase would fall three weeks after phase 2 and would open the final allocated 13 beds of the expansion. Mulderig said equipment and furnishings necessary for the new unit had been ordered. Staff was being hired and would consist of at least 10 full time and part time CNAs, four full time and 8 part time LPNs and 3 full time and 3 part time RNs. The cost of the expansion was projected to be $1.6 million.
