August 24, 1922
Berea College gets $10,000 bequest
Berea College of Berea, Kentucky would receive $10,000 by the will of Arthur B. Emmons, who died recently and whose will will be disposing of $1,000,000, was probated on Monday. The Berea College bequest was one of the many to public institutions and charity. Emmon’s wife was left certain personal belongings and his daughter was given his yacht. The Boston Museum of Fine Arts was given $50,000; the Boston Children’s Hospital $25,000; the Newport Dedwood Library $10,000; the Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute of Hampton, Virginia, $10,000; and the Tuskegee Institute of Tuskegee, Alabama, $10,000.
August 28, 1947
Two Bereans open wholesale business
Carl G. Ford and Charles Marcum, Berea residents, announced that they would open a wholesale business in the old Pearson Motor Company building located at 55 Chestnut Street on September 1, 1947. Ford and Marcum would be selling tobaccos, candies, fountain supplies and notions. They planned to extend their business through Madison and adjacent counties and will begin road trips through those areas beginning after September 1st. they had rented their building from Mr. H.C. Bowman
August 30, 1979
Fall term at coilege starts Sunday
Fall semester activities at Berea College got underway on Sunday, September 2nd with room assignments, student labor assignments, ID cards and college post office box information. A reception for parents and family members was held in the Baird Lounge of the Alumni Building and a parent orientation program with President Willis D. Weatherford was held in Phelps Stokes Chapel. Freshmen and transfer students along with their families were invited to a picnic later in the day on the Alumni Building patio with worship services to follow. Buses departed from Boone tavern at 7:15 p.m. for a performance of “Wilderness Road,” for which complimentary tickets were provided to new students and their families. President Weatherford addressed new students at an assembly the following Tuesday at Phelps Stokes Chapel. Following that program, he and Mrs. Weatherford hosted an ice cream social at their home.
August 27, 1992
Local gospel group has hit single
In 1980, a group of young singers gathered in a living room to sing some gospel music. They sat around a fireplace and took turns leading old gospel songs. To their surprise, the music sounded a lot better than they expected. This is how “They Jubilee Echoes” got their start. Since that beginning, the group had continually grown, practiced, and performed in thousands of church and religious events throughout an eight-state area. That hard work and practice was paying off. “We never expected to get. This far when we first started,” said manager Bill Sowder. The group’s recent hit “He is. SO Wonderful” debuted at number seventy-five on the gospel charts nationwide. “The Lord has done a lot for us. We certainly wouldn’t have come this far without his and,” Sowder said. Sowder said he remembered well the many trips the group would take as a young quartet. “We would all pile into cars and head out. We all got together during practice and prayed that if there was a bus somewhere we could afford, somehow, we sure would like to have it. Two weeks later, we had a bus,” he recalled. The band at publication time was made up of seven singers and musicians. Sowder served as the manager, lead and baritone singer while his wife, Terri sang alto. Greg Bullock supplied the group with tenor and baritone. Rodney Wright sang base. Bobby Lions played bass guitar and Scott Taylor played the piano. Linden Stocker was the bus driver. The group had many awards to their credit including the first-place title at the 1989 Kentucky State Fair Quartet Competition. The Gospel Voice Magazine in Nashville said, “to sum put this group in one word, this group is fun.” With such continuous reviews from music publications the group became quite busy. “He is So Wonderful” was originally an unexpected song for the group. “I was at home in bed and this song, tune and all just came to me. I got up and wrote the entire song in about 15 minutes because the Lord just gave me the words to write. The band wasn’t really interested in it so we sat it aside for a while. We picked it back up later and now it’s on the charts,” said Sowder. “If this song changes one person’s life, then it has done its job. Of course we hope it goes on and on, but mainly we hope that one person will be effected and if so, then the song has done its job ever if we never have another song to do anything,” said Sowder.
